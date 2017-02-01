Senate Democrats File Bill to Fully Repeal HB 2 | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

national / News / news / politics / Raleigh Senate Democrats File Bill to Fully Repeal HB 2

Posted by on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 7:41 PM

DESIGN BY SKILLET GILMORE AND MAXINE MILLS
  • Design by Skillet Gilmore and Maxine Mills
Senate Democrats filed a bill this afternoon to fully repeal HB 2, making good on vows to prioritize repealing the deeply unpopular and divisive bill this legislative session.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-01_at_7.10.04_pm.png
"It's obvious we need to repeal HB 2," said Senator Jeff Jackson (D-Mecklenburg), one of the bill's three Democratic sponsors. "If we do it will be the biggest economic development deal of the year."

The bill, however, will likely face an uphill battle. Today's news comes after legislators failed to repeal the so-called bathroom bill in a contentious special session at the end of December, a peak moment of North Carolina political dysfunction. And the Democrats' bill certainly faces a tough road ahead. Last week, Senate leader Phil Berger said he doesn't believe there are enough votes for the outright repeal that the Democrats are proposing, and the bill won't move forward without his support.

“I think the window for that compromise may not be open at this point, and I certainly don’t believe that the votes exist for an outright repeal without anything else,”  Berger told Time Warner Cable News.

Tags: ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

https://www.nccivitas.org/civitas-review/f…

Not found, error 404

Oops.


Fortunately, there is the Wayback Machine.

by Mark Neill on Reversing Self, The Civitas Institute Says North Carolina Does Not Need Nonpartisan Redistricting (News)

One correction: I was in the front and the line was not "breached". The security barrier was removed by a …

by Sharon Spry on 1,500 Protesters Converge on RDU to Protest Trump’s Muslim Ban (News)

I would asked that my future representatives show no interest in partisan politics and actually no longer have a majority …

by Glenn Maughan on Reversing Self, The Civitas Institute Says North Carolina Does Not Need Nonpartisan Redistricting (News)

Does anyone see the hypocrisy of the complaints by Democrats and liberals? For over a 100 years Democrats and liberals …

by Achilles on Reversing Self, The Civitas Institute Says North Carolina Does Not Need Nonpartisan Redistricting (News)

The Senator's tweets were at best bad judgement. I am more concerned about the bad legislation she supports. http://goo.gl/7mLRwt Perhaps …

by PeterForSenate on State Senator Receiving Shipments of Lard After Anti-Women's March Tweet (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

https://www.nccivitas.org/civitas-review/f…

Not found, error 404

Oops.


Fortunately, there is the Wayback Machine.

by Mark Neill on Reversing Self, The Civitas Institute Says North Carolina Does Not Need Nonpartisan Redistricting (News)

One correction: I was in the front and the line was not "breached". The security barrier was removed by a …

by Sharon Spry on 1,500 Protesters Converge on RDU to Protest Trump’s Muslim Ban (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Duke Students, Faculty Rally Against Trump Immigration Agenda (News)
  2. The Morning Roundup: Trump, Protest ... Repeat (News)
  3. "Taking Alt Back From the Nazis" (News)
  4. Protest Planned for This Afternoon at RDU (News)
  5. 1,500 Protesters Converge on RDU to Protest Trump’s Muslim Ban (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation