Protest Planned for Tonight at Duke
News
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Protest Planned for Tonight at Duke

Posted by on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 10:45 AM

fc41a209e109147ee437f70ff113de24.jpg
More than three hundred people have, via Facebook, expressed interest in attending a "No Wall, No Ban" rally on the steps of the iconic Duke Chapel this evening—the latest in a series of gatherings that have unfolded locally in response to President Donald Trump's rhetoric and executive orders.

Here are all the details, in case you'd like to be there:
screen_shot_2017-01-31_at_10.34.34_am.png
Organizers of the event say it is part of "Resist Trump Tuesday," which, frankly, has a nice ring to it. Here is a description, in the group's own words:
screen_shot_2017-01-31_at_10.35.27_am.png
See you there.

