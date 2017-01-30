The Morning Roundup: Protesters Continue to Fight Trump | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, January 30, 2017

Durham / national / News / news / politics / Raleigh The Morning Roundup: Protesters Continue to Fight Trump

Posted by on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 8:47 AM

click to enlarge 170129_ab_rduprotest_0282.jpg
Well, it's Monday.

1) All hell is breaking loose ... and it's GLORIOUS.

With every stroke of his pen, President Trump is inspiring new protests. And they are "yuge." The current unrest, a reaction to the Friday-news-dump signing of what many equate to a Muslim ban, was felt locally, as roughly fifteen hundred people converged on Raleigh-Durham International Airport to demand that the president rescind his executive order restricting immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.

From the INDY:
Weary travelers in need of a nicotine fix saw their turf adjacent to Raleigh-Durham International's Terminal 2 swiftly overtaken by more than a thousand fiery demonstrators Sunday. Just after noon, outrage over President Donald Trump’s so-called “Muslim ban,” the executive order Trump signed Friday that banned citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States over the next ninety days, reached its boiling point locally. (The protest at RDU was one of dozens at airports all over the country Sunday.) Though a federal judge blocked deportation of people stranded at airports Saturday evening, anxiety over the executive action, the impending wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the administration’s callous attitude toward immigrants and refugees in general was palpable.
The protests seem to have worked, at least to some degree. The White House has already starting scaling back the ban.

From the New York Times:
John F. Kelly, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, eased a key part of President Trump’s immigration order on Sunday, saying that people from the affected countries who hold green cards will not be prevented from returning to the United States.

“In applying the provisions of the president’s executive order, I hereby deem the entry of lawful permanent residents to be in the national interest,” Mr. Kelly said in a statement. “Accordingly, absent the receipt of significant derogatory information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare, lawful permanent resident status will be a dispositive factor in our case-by-case determinations.”
The moral of this story? KEEP RESISTING.

2) Meanwhile, the alt-right has officially taken over the National Security Council.

From the Times:

But the defining moment for Mr. Bannon came Saturday night in the form of an executive order giving the rumpled right-wing agitator a full seat on the “principals committee” of the National Security Council — while downgrading the roles of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of national intelligence, who will now attend only when the council is considering issues in their direct areas of responsibilities. It is a startling elevation of a political adviser, to a status alongside the secretaries of state and defense, and over the president’s top military and intelligence advisers.

In theory, the move put Mr. Bannon, a former Navy surface warfare officer, admiral’s aide, investment banker, Hollywood producer and Breitbart News firebrand, on the same level as his friend, Michael T. Flynn, the national security adviser, a former Pentagon intelligence chief who was Mr. Trump’s top adviser on national security issues before a series of missteps reduced his influence.
Before joining Trumpland, Bannon was CEO of Breitbart, a conservative website that Bannon himself once described as a platform for the “alt-right,” which of course is a polite for “white nationalist.” Nothing scary about that at all.

3) Speaking of the Times, in Trumpland, Pulitzers only get awarded to fake news peddlers ... or something.


4) Duke vows to withhold student records from the administration’s tiny hands.

If Trump wants to vet members of Duke University's student body, he’d better have a subpoena.

From the N&O:
Duke’s top administrators issued a statement Sunday calling President Donald Trump’s immigration order “both confusing and disturbing,” and vowed that the university won’t give confidential student records to law enforcement without a subpoena.

“Duke University is committed to, and is greatly enriched by, the open exchange of students, scholars and ideas from all over the globe,” said the statement by Duke University President Richard Brodhead and Duke Provost Sally Kornbluth. “We are deeply concerned about the well-being of students, faculty and staff who may be impacted by the policies that have now been put in place, and will join with the rest of higher education to bring these concerns to the attention of policymakers and the public.”
That’s all for today. If World War III hasn’t broken out killed us all by then, we’ll see you tomorrow.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

https://www.nccivitas.org/civitas-review/f…

Not found, error 404

Oops.


Fortunately, there is the Wayback Machine.

by Mark Neill on Reversing Self, The Civitas Institute Says North Carolina Does Not Need Nonpartisan Redistricting (News)

One correction: I was in the front and the line was not "breached". The security barrier was removed by a …

by Sharon Spry on 1,500 Protesters Converge on RDU to Protest Trump’s Muslim Ban (News)

I would asked that my future representatives show no interest in partisan politics and actually no longer have a majority …

by Glenn Maughan on Reversing Self, The Civitas Institute Says North Carolina Does Not Need Nonpartisan Redistricting (News)

Does anyone see the hypocrisy of the complaints by Democrats and liberals? For over a 100 years Democrats and liberals …

by Achilles on Reversing Self, The Civitas Institute Says North Carolina Does Not Need Nonpartisan Redistricting (News)

The Senator's tweets were at best bad judgement. I am more concerned about the bad legislation she supports. http://goo.gl/7mLRwt Perhaps …

by PeterForSenate on State Senator Receiving Shipments of Lard After Anti-Women's March Tweet (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

https://www.nccivitas.org/civitas-review/f…

Not found, error 404

Oops.


Fortunately, there is the Wayback Machine.

by Mark Neill on Reversing Self, The Civitas Institute Says North Carolina Does Not Need Nonpartisan Redistricting (News)

One correction: I was in the front and the line was not "breached". The security barrier was removed by a …

by Sharon Spry on 1,500 Protesters Converge on RDU to Protest Trump’s Muslim Ban (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. 1,500 Protesters Converge on RDU to Protest Trump’s Muslim Ban (News)
  2. Protest Planned for This Afternoon at RDU (News)
  3. Momentum Carries Protesters to "Resist Trump Tuesday" Rally in Raleigh (News)
  4. Reversing Self, The Civitas Institute Says North Carolina Does Not Need Nonpartisan Redistricting (News)
  5. State Senator Receiving Shipments of Lard After Anti-Women's March Tweet (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation