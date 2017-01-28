Protest Planned for This Afternoon at RDU | News
Saturday, January 28, 2017

national / News / news / politics Protest Planned for This Afternoon at RDU

Posted by on Sat, Jan 28, 2017 at 10:36 PM

click to enlarge img_4827.jpg
One by one, refugees who found asylum in North Carolina spoke to a crowd of hundreds who converged on downtown Durham Friday to declare themselves members of the resistance.

Should President Donald Trump build a wall or ban refugees and/or Muslims from entering the United States, they pledged, they would fight him every step of the way. Hours later, the president would sign an executive order that would test their commitment to do just that.

Trump essentially banned more than 130 million people—citizens of seven countries he claims have ties to ISIS—from entering the United States with the stroke of a pen. (None of these countries, it’s worth noting, are where Trump has business interests.)

From CNN:
President Donald Trump's seismic move to ban more than 130 million people from the United States and to deny entry to all refugees reverberated worldwide Saturday, as chaos and confusion rippled through US law enforcement agencies, airports and foreign capitals trying to grasp the US's new policy.

Trump's executive order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.
Travelers who fit the ban's criteria and were already in the air headed for the US on Friday afternoon when Trump signed the executive order were stopped and detained upon arrival at US airports. Others with valid visas and airline tickets were prevented from boarding planes destined for the US — some stranded in foreign countries — as airlines and foreign airport officials scrambled to understand and comply with the new US immigration policy.
As adviser Rudy Giuliani admitted on (where else?) Fox News this morning, this executive order was in furtherance of a “Muslim ban.”

"I’ll tell you the whole history of it: We he first announced it, he said ‘Muslim ban,'" Giuliani said on Fox News.

"He called me up, he said, ‘put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally.’"
Refugees and others who were already en route to the U.S. when the ban was ordered were detained at airports. Dual citizens of the U.S. and one of the countries on the list were told they could not return home. Thousands protested. On Saturday evening, a federal court stepped in.
A federal judge granted an emergency stay for people who have already arrived in the United States and those who are in transit, and who hold valid visas, ruling they can legally enter the country.

Judge Ann Donnelly, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, wrote in her decision that government could not remove "individuals with refugee applications approved by US Citizenship and Immigration Services as part of the US Refugee Admissions Program, holders of valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, and other individuals from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen legally authorized to enter the United States."
The reaction to Trump's move has been swift, as protests have broken out at airports across the nation. From Twitter:

This afternoon, it will be your turn. A protest is planned for RDU at 1 p.m. Thousands have said, via Facebook, that they are going or are interested. Here's the info:
click to enlarge img_4849.jpg
RDU has set up a designated protest area.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-29_at_11.07.11_am.png
See you there.

