Hundreds Email Durham Council Members, Demand Protection for LGBTQ Community
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Durham / Durham County / national / News / news / North Carolina Hundreds Email Durham Council Members, Demand Protection for LGBTQ Community

Posted by on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 2:18 PM

The last time we checked in with members of the Durham City Council on HB 2, a repeal looked likely. Charlotte was open to standing down. Then-Governor Pat McCrory and Republican leaders in the legislature seemed willing to do the same. And some local government leaders, Durham council woman Jillian Johnson and Carrboro alderman Damon Seils, said they would be interested in seeing their respective boards, after the repeal, pass similar ordinances to Charlotte's (the one that started the HB 2 fiasco).

Then, during a costly special session, the repeal failed.

And while Governor Roy Cooper has not yet been able to convince the legislature to make good on its alleged pledge to get rid of HB 2 in exchange for Charlotte's stand-down, Durham residents (hundreds of them) are urging their board to pass protections for the LGBTQ community anyway.

Here is a sampling of the emails that the council has received in recent days:
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-26_at_2.06.38_pm.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-26_at_2.07.07_pm.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-26_at_2.06.53_pm.png
Thus far, several council members have responded to various constituents. Council member Charlie Reece wrote this lengthy response, which essentially states that passing such an ordinance would do little to actually shield the LGTBQ community—that it would be nothing more than a symbolic gesture:
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-26_at_2.12.12_pm.png
Whether or not Durham will move forward with what Reece characterized as a "symbolic" stand remains unclear.

Based on experience with public events across North Carolina, the crowd estimate for the Raleigh, NC #WomensMarch is a minimum …

by Robert B Butler on Women's March on Raleigh Draws 17,000 Supporters (News)

Show off your hatred of the patriarchy with this anti-Trump inspired, feminist, pro- woman's rights, feminist symbol shirt! Join the …

by Carmen Wilson on Women's March on Raleigh Draws 17,000 Supporters (News)

Will be interested to see what symbol for solidarity with John Lewis looks like ...maybe we at home could wear …

by Dolly Butler on Price Going to Inaguration, But Will Wear 'Symbol' on Lapel (News)

Re: "... women in the state already make less on average than their male counterparts...."

Most women's advocates seem …

by MaleMatters on Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap (News)

"Furthermore, laws that mandate special workplace benefits to pregnant women are sexist towards men and biased against single people.."

by vidvis on Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap (News)

