Female State Senator Receiving Shipments of Lard After Anti-Women's March Tweet | News
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Female State Senator Receiving Shipments of Lard After Anti-Women's March Tweet

Posted by on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 10:26 PM

click to enlarge N.C. Senator Joyce Krawiec
  • N.C. Senator Joyce Krawiec
Apparently, Twitter isn't for everyone ... and State Senator Joyce Krawiec is learning that the hard way.

A few days ago, Krawiec, a Republican, thought it would be intelligent to post this. (The tweet was later deleted, but luckily, somebody captured a screenshot to allow it to live on in infamy.)
click to enlarge img_4821-1.png
How did the women she insulted respond? Some took to social media to lay into Krawiec. Others, sent her lard. Yes. You read that right. Cases of lard are showing up at the senator's Raleigh office.

From the N&O:
Amazon shoppers had sent at least 10 boxes of lard to the Yadkin County senator by Thursday morning. ... On Amazon’s listing for 64-ounce containers of Armour Lard, a person identified as C. Yates wrote a review that said she sent lard to Krawiec because, “It represents my brain.”
For what it's worth, Krawiec apologized. "I apologize. I apologize. I was only talking to those who acted inappropriately. Forgive me Please. Twitter Lesson learned," she tweeted Tuesday. Needless to say, her apology wasn't accepted by many who showed up in Raleigh Saturday to show solidarity with the state's female population.

So if you're having a bad week, just think. Somebody—cough, cough—is probably going to have a worse one.

Based on experience with public events across North Carolina, the crowd estimate for the Raleigh, NC #WomensMarch is a minimum …

by Robert B Butler on Women's March on Raleigh Draws 17,000 Supporters (News)

Show off your hatred of the patriarchy with this anti-Trump inspired, feminist, pro- woman's rights, feminist symbol shirt! Join the …

by Carmen Wilson on Women's March on Raleigh Draws 17,000 Supporters (News)

Will be interested to see what symbol for solidarity with John Lewis looks like ...maybe we at home could wear …

by Dolly Butler on Price Going to Inaguration, But Will Wear 'Symbol' on Lapel (News)

Re: "... women in the state already make less on average than their male counterparts...."

Most women's advocates seem …

by MaleMatters on Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap (News)

"Furthermore, laws that mandate special workplace benefits to pregnant women are sexist towards men and biased against single people.."

by vidvis on Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap (News)

