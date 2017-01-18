North Carolinians Will Take Obama Over Trump, Survey Finds

You can read more about the survey's methodology and its results here.
- Very few voters think Trump has done enough to divest himself from his business interests as he prepares to take office. 59% want to see him fully divest himself from his business interests, to only 32% who don't think it's necessary for him to take that step.
- Voters continue to be concerned about Trump's lack of transparency when it comes to releasing his tax returns. 60% think he needs to release his returns, compared to only 32% who don't think it's necessary for him to. In fact voters
- don't think Trump should even be allowed to appear on the ballot again in 2020 if he stays on his current course- 54% of voters say they'd require a law requiring a candidate for President to release 5 years of tax returns in order to appear on the ballot, to just 33% who would oppose that change.
- Voters do not want the wall with Mexico if they have to pay for it up front. Just 38% of voters support the border wall if American taxpayers have to front the money for it, to 53% who are opposed to that.
- Only 40% of voters think repealing the Affordable Care Act should be Congress' first course of action on health care- 55% think it would be better to keep what works in the ACA and fix what doesn't.
