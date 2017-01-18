North Carolinians Will Take Obama Over Trump, Survey Finds | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

North Carolinians Will Take Obama Over Trump, Survey Finds

Posted by on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 2:47 PM

Hey, North Carolina Hillary supporters. Here's a statistic that might make you want to rip your hair out: One-third of Donald Trump voters in the state think the president-elect should be able to use a private email server.

That's according to a survey released today by the firm Public Policy Polling. The survey, which polled 953 registered voters across the state from January 13th to the 16th, found Trump to be more unpopular among Tar Heels than the outgoing president.

“North Carolinians would rather keep the President they have right now than move to the President they’re about to get,” Dean Debnam, the President of Public Policy Polling, said in a statement.

According to the survey, just 44 percent of voters said they have a positive opinion of Trump, while 49 percent said they viewed him negatively. The unfavorability even extends to Trump's own supporters: Among those who voted for the president-elect, according to the survey, 14 percent don't view him positively. Obama, meanwhile, earned the approval of 50 percent of Tar Heel voters and the disapproval of 47 percent. When asked who would perform better in office, respondents selected the outgoing president over Trump, 49 to 45 percent.

Now, in a state that went for Clinton, these results might not be particularly surprising. But Trump carried North Carolina — a pivotal and hotly contested swing state — by roughly four points. And yet, more than half of voters polled said that he shouldn't be allowed on the 2020 ballot unless he releases his tax returns. Which is all to say that, at least according to the this survey's results, the president-elect is poised to take the helm in a state that voted for him but is still deeply concerned about his ability to perform basic functions of his job.

Here's a rundown of North Carolinians' major concerns, per Public Policy Polling:

  • Very few voters think Trump has done enough to divest himself from his business interests as he prepares to take office. 59% want to see him fully divest himself from his business interests, to only 32% who don't think it's necessary for him to take that step.

  • Voters continue to be concerned about Trump's lack of transparency when it comes to releasing his tax returns. 60% think he needs to release his returns,  compared to only 32% who don't think it's necessary for him to. In fact voters

  • don't think Trump should even be allowed to appear on the ballot again in 2020 if he stays on his current course- 54% of voters say they'd require a law requiring a candidate for President to release 5 years of tax returns in order to appear on the ballot, to just 33% who would oppose that change.

  • Voters do not want the wall with Mexico if they have to pay for it up front. Just 38% of voters support the border wall if American taxpayers have to front the money for it, to 53% who are opposed to that.

  • Only 40% of voters think repealing the Affordable Care Act should be Congress' first course of action on health care- 55% think it would be better to keep what works in the ACA and fix what doesn't.

You can read more about the survey's methodology and its results here.

Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Will be interested to see what symbol for solidarity with John Lewis looks like ...maybe we at home could wear …

by Dolly Butler on Price Going to Inaguration, But Will Wear 'Symbol' on Lapel (News)

Re: "... women in the state already make less on average than their male counterparts...."

Most women's advocates seem …

by MaleMatters on Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap (News)

"Furthermore, laws that mandate special workplace benefits to pregnant women are sexist towards men and biased against single people.."

by vidvis on Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap (News)

Well there's a reason for this. Per the GAO, women work fewer and more flexible hours, doing less quantitative and …

by Edward Teach on Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap (News)

WALTER WEBB
VETERAN AFFAIRS PROGRAM
(FORMER) JUVENILE JUSTICE COUNSELOR
JANUARY 2017

RE: MENTAL DISORDER AT EARLY AGE WITH EMOTIONAL, …

by FREELANCEWRITER on N.C. Senate Tries, Again, to Shut Down Wright School in Durham (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Will be interested to see what symbol for solidarity with John Lewis looks like ...maybe we at home could wear …

by Dolly Butler on Price Going to Inaguration, But Will Wear 'Symbol' on Lapel (News)

Re: "... women in the state already make less on average than their male counterparts...."

Most women's advocates seem …

by MaleMatters on Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Activists Demand Removal of Police Officers from Wake County Schools (News)
  2. Price Going to Inaguration, But Will Wear 'Symbol' on Lapel (News)
  3. Congressman G.K. Butterfield, Congresswoman Alma Adams Will Boycott Inauguration; Price Still Not Sure (News)
  4. Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap (News)
  5. The Morning Roundup: Polls Show Little Confidence in Trump (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation