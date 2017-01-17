Price Going to Inaguration, But Will Wear 'Symbol' on Lapel | News
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Price Going to Inaguration, But Will Wear 'Symbol' on Lapel

Posted by on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 9:19 PM

Congressman David Price will not be joining Congressman G.K. Butterfield and Congresswoman Alma Adams' boycott of Donald Trump's inaguration. Instead, he will attend "with pride" in the "rule of law" and "determined to make certain that no one, including our president, places himself above the law."

Price, in a statement released by his office a short while ago, said he was "appalled" by Trump (just not enough to warrant a boycott of his inaguration) and vowed to wear a symbol of solidarity with John Lewis on his lapel. He also made sure to note that Hillary Clinton would be in attendance, as well.


