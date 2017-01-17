Congressman G.K. Butterfield, Congresswoman Alma Adams Will Boycott Inauguration | News
News
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

national / News / news / North Carolina / politics Congressman G.K. Butterfield, Congresswoman Alma Adams Will Boycott Inauguration

Posted by on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 11:06 AM

Congressman G.K. Butterfield told the INDY moments ago that he has too many concerns about President-elect Donald Trump to participate in Friday's inauguration.

Here is Butterfield's entire statement, sent exclusively to the INDY:
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-17_at_11.03.05_am.png
Moments after this story broke, Congresswoman Alma Adams (the INDY requested information about her intentions re: the inauguration this morning, also) released a statement, saying she, too, would boycott.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-17_at_11.21.19_am.png

