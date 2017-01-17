click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Congressman G.K. Butterfield told themoments ago that he has too many concerns about President-elect Donald Trump to participate in Friday's inauguration.Here is Butterfield's entire statement, sent exclusively to theMoments after this story broke, Congresswoman Alma Adams (therequested information about her intentions re: the inauguration this morning, also) released a statement, saying she, too, would boycott.