SCOTUS Grants Emergency Stay For 2017 Special Elections | News
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

SCOTUS Grants Emergency Stay For 2017 Special Elections

Posted by on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 3:48 PM

For the time being, at least, we won't have special elections in 2017.

Special Election Stay by Paul Blest on Scribd


There seems to be no dissent on the decision.

In recent weeks, Democrats have been hyping up the 2017 special elections as a way to possibly break the House and Senate legislative super-majorities, but this stay will remain in place until the Supreme Court takes further action. Given that the maps are supposed to be in place with primaries are supposed to be in late summer, they'll have to move fast.

Rep. Graig Mayer (D-Orange), who has been vocal on Democratic candidate recruitment for the 2017 special elections, said he was disappointed in the decision.

"North Carolinians concerned about gerrymandering should be disappointed by Chief Justice Roberts' intervention in this case," he told the INDY via email. "The back and forth dragging on in the courts makes it clear that we need a non-partisan redistricting process."

"For Democrats, this is a setback in our plans for winning back power in the legislature, but it does not stop our momentum," he continued. "We are committed to working with Governor Cooper and to winning back seats in the next elections."

Calls to the House and Senate leadership of both parties were not immediately returned.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

It seems all over the United States of America that Black children when ever cops encounter them for any reason, …

by Patrick Metz on Second Video Emerges From Yesterday's Rolesville High School Incident (News)

are we prisoners also of this system that serves the few?

by Glenn Maughan on Durham Human Relations Commission: Create a Civilian Oversight Board for the Jail, Eliminate Cash Bail (News)

Berger is great at posturing. He teed up the perfect smokescreen- that Democrats voted NOT to repeal HB2- and he …

by Cristel Gutschenritter Orrand on What the Hell Happened at the General Assembly Yesterday? (News)

"But people want us to work together."

Mr. Cooper, you may want to do some polling to see if …

by Erik Landfried on What the Hell Happened at the General Assembly Yesterday? (News)

Enjoy peeing in your Gatorade bottles, Jerry.

by Carnot on The HB 2 Compromise Is a Bad Idea (News)

