The Morning Roundup: The Day After Tomorrow Edition

Never forget.

Most towns around the Triangle still have the chance to see 5 to 7 inches of snow from Friday night into Saturday. Counties to the north and east of Raleigh could get even more, and once that snow falls, it could be here for a while.



"It looks like once we get below freezing this evening then temperatures stay below freezing until Tuesday," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "That's why I'm saying whatever falls here is going to stick around for a while. Roads are going to be messy for several days."



Over Thursday night, the forecast models pushed the start of precipitation earlier in the day. Some of the earliest precipitation could begin after lunchtime and in the early afternoon, but it will still be too warm to fall as snow.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday named a veteran of the State Bureau of Investigation to serve as his secretary of public safety, leading one of the biggest Cabinet agencies.



Erik Hooks is a former assistant director at the SBI who currently serves as the special agent in charge overseeing the inspections and compliance unit. Hooks is African-American and Cooper, who took office Sunday, said he’ll be a good choice to help bridge divides between minority communities and law enforcement. Erik Hooks Erik Hooks



“He has an understanding of people in our community,” Cooper said. “We definitely have work to do to repair some of the trust issues that exist in some of our communities of color and law enforcement. I think Erik will certainly be leading the way in that effort.”



The Department of Public Safety oversees law enforcement agencies like the SBI, Highway Patrol and Alcohol Law Enforcement, as well as the state’s prison system, juvenile justice agency and emergency management agency.



Donald Trump and House Republicans are exploring options to make good on the President-elect's promise to build a wall along the country's southern border — but it would be American taxpayers, not Mexico, who'd cough up for the multi-billion dollar project, according to officials.



Trump representatives have told GOP lawmakers in private meetings that they hope to use a Bush-era law that would allow the Republican-led Congress to use tax dollars to foot a border wall, according to multiple reports.



Since Congress would have nowhere near enough money, Trump transition officials have reportedly told Republicans that they'd like to secure funding by folding the wall into a must-pass spending bill.



"If tied to the rest of government funding, it's much harder for the Democrats to stop, and by the way, I think it's much harder for Democrats to vote against it if what you're doing is authorizing funding for an existing law," Indiana Republican Rep. Luke Messer told reporters after learning of the proposal.

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Following North Carolina’s lead, Texas Republicans announced Senate Bill 6, which would require transgender people to use bathrooms in public schools, government buildings and public universities based on “biological sex” and would pre-empt local nondiscrimination ordinances that allow transgender Texans to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity. “We know it’s going to be a tough fight,” [Lieutenant Governor Dan] Patrick said at a Capitol news conference announcing the bill. “But we know we’re on the right side of the issue. We’re on the right side of history. You can mark today as the day Texas is drawing a line in the sand and saying no.”



Local activists are citing an incident in which a black Rolesville High School student was slammed to the floor by a police officer in their request Thursday for federal civil rights investigators to take immediate action against the Wake County school system. The activists are calling on the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to act on a 2010 complaint accusing Wake schools of engaging in discriminatory student discipline practices. In a letter to federal officials, activists say the Rolesville incident is a sign of the continuing discrimination faced by Wake’s students of color.



“The video has been getting lots of attention,” said Peggy Nicholson, co-director of the Youth Justice Project at the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. “Unfortunately, as anyone who attends schools or works with students knows, these kinds of incidents happen all the time."

In the six years since the complaint was filed, Black students have continued to receive a disproportionate share of the out-of-school suspensions in the district. Between the 2010-11 school year and the 2014-15 school year (the most recent data available), Black students in WCPSS received an astounding 43,388 out-of-school suspensions. The negative impacts of these suspensions on students, both individually and collectively, have been significant. Students and parents of color in the district are acutely aware of the discriminatory treatment of Black students. Their experiences and what they have seen their peers experience leaves them traumatized and fearful for their immediate safety in school and lacking in confidence for their futures.



While the raw numbers of suspensions in WCPSS have gone down over the past six years, there has been no meaningful reduction in disparities. Specifically, even though Black students consistently represented approximately a quarter of the student body during the 2010-11 to 2014-15 school years, they received upwards of 63% of all out-of-school suspensions given to students in the district during that same time period.