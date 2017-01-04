Second Video Emerges From Yesterday's Rolesville High School Incident | News
News
Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Second Video Emerges From Yesterday's Rolesville High School Incident

Posted by on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 12:46 PM

A second video of the incident yesterday showing the events leading up to a Rolesville police officer bodyslamming a student to the ground has emerged, and the state Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

A video posted by the News & Observer shows what happened before the officer, Ruben De Los Santos, picked up a student and slammed her to the ground.


"What we know is that the fight involved two girls and that the sister of one of the girls went to get involved in the fight, and that was the girl that the school resource officer got involved with," WCPSS communications director Tim Simmons told the INDY today. "T

hat's pretty much the focus of the conversation and the investigation, with the Rolesville Police Department has asked the SBI has asked to do as a third party investigation."

This follows a press release issued last night by the Rolesville PD:
A fight occurred today at the Rolesville High School (1099 East Young Street) at approximately 7:10 am in the cafeteria area. It was between two female students.

The Town of Rolesville School Resource Officer, Ruben De Los Santos, responded to this incident. Officer De Los Santos has subsequently been placed on paid administrative leave, per Town of Rolesville Personnel Policy, pending the outcome of the investigation of this incident.

The Rolesville Police Department has officially requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conduct a third party review of the incident. We will work diligently to review any and all pertinent information so that we provide an accurate account of the events.

No further information will be released until the investigation is complete. We ask the community and all
members involved to be patient while we investigate this matter.
In an interview with WRAL, the student, Jasmine Darwin, said she went to go break up the fight. "I didn't even know what happened," she said. "Like, I was in shock."

Simmons said the girl hasn't been charged with anything, and that the officer, who is currently on paid administrative leave, won't return to the school until the SBI's investigation is complete. "SBI does its investigation," Simmons described the process, "Then Rolesville uses facts found from investigation to make final determination, and then the school system cooperates in whatever way they need."

Simmons also acknowledged the October incident where another student was pepper-sprayed, but other than that, said he's "not aware of any incidents like that previously."

The INDY has requested body camera footage from the incident, as all Rolesville police uniforms are equipped with them; however, due to a new state law, it's likely that the video won't be released to the public without a court order.

