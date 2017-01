Second Video Emerges From Yesterday's Rolesville High School Incident

hat's pretty much the focus of the conversation and the investigation, with the Rolesville Police Department has asked the SBI has asked to do as a third party investigation."





A fight occurred today at the Rolesville High School (1099 East Young Street) at approximately 7:10 am in the cafeteria area. It was between two female students.



The Town of Rolesville School Resource Officer, Ruben De Los Santos, responded to this incident. Officer De Los Santos has subsequently been placed on paid administrative leave, per Town of Rolesville Personnel Policy, pending the outcome of the investigation of this incident.



The Rolesville Police Department has officially requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conduct a third party review of the incident. We will work diligently to review any and all pertinent information so that we provide an accurate account of the events.



No further information will be released until the investigation is complete. We ask the community and all

members involved to be patient while we investigate this matter.

A second video of the incident yesterday showing the events leading up to a Rolesville police officer bodyslamming a student to the ground has emerged, and the state Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.A video posted by theshows what happened before the officer, Ruben De Los Santos, picked up a student and slammed her to the ground.Simmons said the girl hasn't been charged with anything, and that the officer, who is currently on paid administrative leave, won't return to the school until the SBI's investigation is complete. "SBI does its investigation," Simmons described the process, "Then Rolesville uses facts found from investigation to make final determination, and then the school system cooperates in whatever way they need."Simmons also acknowledged the October incident where another student was pepper-sprayed, but other than that, said he's "not aware of any incidents like that previously."Thehas requested body camera footage from the incident, as all Rolesville police uniforms are equipped with them; however, due to a new state law , it's likely that the video won't be released to the public without a court order.