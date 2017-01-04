Second Video Emerges From Yesterday's Rolesville High School Incident

hat's pretty much the focus of the conversation and the investigation, with the Rolesville Police Department has asked the SBI has asked to do as a third party investigation."
A fight occurred today at the Rolesville High School (1099 East Young Street) at approximately 7:10 am in the cafeteria area. It was between two female students.In an interview with WRAL, the student, Jasmine Darwin, said she went to go break up the fight. "I didn't even know what happened," she said. "Like, I was in shock."
The Town of Rolesville School Resource Officer, Ruben De Los Santos, responded to this incident. Officer De Los Santos has subsequently been placed on paid administrative leave, per Town of Rolesville Personnel Policy, pending the outcome of the investigation of this incident.
The Rolesville Police Department has officially requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conduct a third party review of the incident. We will work diligently to review any and all pertinent information so that we provide an accurate account of the events.
No further information will be released until the investigation is complete. We ask the community and all
members involved to be patient while we investigate this matter.
