Frank "Scooter Bug" Clark
An autopsy report obtained by the INDY
from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office confirms what a post-mortem photographed published by the paper several weeks ago seemed to suggest. Frank "Scooter Bug" Clark died November 22 in McDougald Terrace as a result of gunshot wounds to the head and thigh.
Here is the report in full:
Residents who told the INDY
they witnessed what unfolded November 22 have always said Clark was running away from Master Officer Charles Barkley (a cop with a history, they claim, of terrorizing their community
) when the fatal shots were fired, but the city's 5-Day Report
seemed to tell a different story—that police were conversing with Clark when he grabbed for his waistband, struggled with officers and a shot rang out so they returned fire. Barkley and the two other officers involved in the incident, Christopher Goss and Monte Sutherland, remain on administrative leave pending the conclusion of an SBI investigation into Clark's death (the Durham City Council has requested that Governor Roy Cooper instruct the SBI to expedite the investigation).
Now that the cause of death has been confirmed, it is unclear just how the Durham PD and city government will respond. City Manager Tom Bonfield, who has the authority to appease residents who have demanded the release of personnel files associated with Barkley, Southerland and Goss, was expected to release a statement on that matter, but this email just came in, so it seems unlikely that a decision will be made anytime soon.
