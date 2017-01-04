Bonfield Will Not Release Officers' Personnel Files | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Durham / Durham County / News / news / North Carolina Bonfield Will Not Release Officers' Personnel Files

Posted by on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 6:17 PM

Frank "Scooter Bug" Clark - PHOTO SUBMITTED
  • Photo submitted
  • Frank "Scooter Bug" Clark
Despite calls from the community and members of the Durham City Council to release personnel files associated with the three members of the Durham Police Department involved in the November 22 shooting death of Frank "Scooter Bug" Clark, City Manager Tom Bonfield said early this evening that he would not request that the City Council authorize him to do so.

Charles Barkley, Monte Sutherland, and Christopher Goss remain on administrative leave as an SBI investigation (one the council has asked Governor Roy Cooper to expedite) into their actions that day in McDougald Terrace continues.

Bonfield said that he wanted to allow the case to play out in a "fair and impartial way" and that releasing the files would not benefit "the public as well as the personnel involved." This news comes the same day that saw the Chief Medical Examiner's Office release Clark's autopsy, a report that identified the cause of death as gunshot wounds to the head and thigh.

The autopsy:

Autopsy by K Fine on Scribd


Clark family attorney Dave Hall, an attorney with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, said the autopsy report is consistent with what eyewitnesses have claimed from the beginning—that Clark was fleeing when he was gunned down by Barkley, an officer dozens of McDougald Terrace residents claim has been terrorizing them for years. (Barkley was also involved in a 2014 taking incident that lead to an internal investigation into allegations of the use of excessive force.

The one employment record relating to this case made available to the INDY (North Carolina has strict public records law regarding personnel matters) notes that both Southerland and Barkley have been suspended during their respective tenures with the DPD, but no information on the nature of those suspensions is available unless Bonfield reverses course.

Requests from the INDY to interview the officers involved in the Clark shooting have been denied.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

are we prisoners also of this system that serves the few?

by Glenn Maughan on Durham Human Relations Commission: Create a Civilian Oversight Board for the Jail, Eliminate Cash Bail (News)

Berger is great at posturing. He teed up the perfect smokescreen- that Democrats voted NOT to repeal HB2- and he …

by Cristel Gutschenritter Orrand on What the Hell Happened at the General Assembly Yesterday? (News)

"But people want us to work together."

Mr. Cooper, you may want to do some polling to see if …

by Erik Landfried on What the Hell Happened at the General Assembly Yesterday? (News)

Enjoy peeing in your Gatorade bottles, Jerry.

by Carnot on The HB 2 Compromise Is a Bad Idea (News)

Whatever happens, IF what amounts to co-ed restrooms comes to pass, *I* am not GOING into such a restroom, and …

by Jerry Oxendine on The HB 2 Compromise Is a Bad Idea (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

are we prisoners also of this system that serves the few?

by Glenn Maughan on Durham Human Relations Commission: Create a Civilian Oversight Board for the Jail, Eliminate Cash Bail (News)

Berger is great at posturing. He teed up the perfect smokescreen- that Democrats voted NOT to repeal HB2- and he …

by Cristel Gutschenritter Orrand on What the Hell Happened at the General Assembly Yesterday? (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Second Video Emerges From Yesterday's Rolesville High School Incident (News)
  2. Governor Cooper Moving to Expand Medicaid Immediately (News)
  3. Breaking: Durham Human Relations Commission Votes to Send Scathing Jail Review to City, County (News)
  4. Video Shows Officer Slamming Rolesville High School Student To the Ground (News)
  5. Update: Clark Autopsy Has No Bearing on Barkley's Job Status, DPD Tells INDY (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation