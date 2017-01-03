Video Shows Officer Slamming Rolesville High School Student To the Ground

All Rolesville police officers began wearing body cameras back in September. Mayor Frank Eagles told the N&O he plans to review the video; due to a new state law regulating the release of body camera footage, a court order would have to be obtained for the video to be released to the public.
THIS. IS. NOT OKAY. #rolesvillehigh pic.twitter.com/lHMhUZxqAR— Ahunna (@ahunnaaa_) January 3, 2017
@ahunnaaa_ Thank you for sharing this with us. We are working with Rolesville Police Department to investigate.— Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) January 3, 2017
"This is very disturbing and everyone watching is very disturbed by what it captures...this kind of force is never justified, especially for kids who go to school to learn," says ACLU staff attorney Irena Como. "There
Disturbing use of force at #rolesvillehigh that should never be used against kids in schools. Contact us if you have info about incident.— ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) January 3, 2017
are guidelines that cover [police] conduct in schools, they’re supposed to be trained...based on what we know now from the video, it does not appear to show a reasonable use of force."
"I remember this incident as well," Pearson says. "There was an incident where the students weren't allowed to leave the classrooms and dogs were out in the hallway. I called the school because parents were not notified of this either. I was told everything was okay. I definitely believe there is a concern here and through-out this nation as a whole."
This is RPD in Rolesville Nc ..The boy was treated like dis by police cus he didn't wanna get off the bus. ALSO pepper sprayed for no reason pic.twitter.com/S9o7EqhRCy— Lilo⛽️ (@Lilodtb_) October 21, 2016
