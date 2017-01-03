Video Shows Officer Slamming Rolesville High School Student To the Ground

@ahunnaaa_ Thank you for sharing this with us. We are working with Rolesville Police Department to investigate. — Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) January 3, 2017

Disturbing use of force at #rolesvillehigh that should never be used against kids in schools. Contact us if you have info about incident. — ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) January 3, 2017

A video posted on Twitter this morning shows Rolesville police officer R. De La Santos physically picking up a high school girl at Rolesville High School and slamming her to the ground.All Rolesville police officers began wearing body cameras back in September. Mayor Frank Eagles told thehe plans to review the video; due to a new state law regulating the release of body camera footage, a court order would have to be obtained for the video to be released to the public.In a response to the video, the Wake County Public Schools said that they and the Rolesville Police Department are investigating the incident, while the ACLU called it a "disturbing use of force.""T

are guidelines that cover [police] conduct in schools, they're supposed to be trained...based on what we know now from the video, it does not appear to show a reasonable use of force."



"

This is RPD in Rolesville Nc ..The boy was treated like dis by police cus he didn't wanna get off the bus. ALSO pepper sprayed for no reason pic.twitter.com/S9o7EqhRCy — Lilo⛽️ (@Lilodtb_) October 21, 2016

As the tweet went viral, parents, students, and others watching expressed disgust with the video and demanded answers. "There was a fight this morning before school began and they rang the bell earlier than normal," Tanya Pearson, a mother of a Rolesville student tells the. "Officier Santos threw this young lady to the ground and as of yet, I have not received a phone call from Rolesville or WCPSS notifying me of the incident. WCPSS did reply to my tweet however.This incident follows another from three months ago, where video showed a Rolesville student being pepper sprayed and tackled to the ground.I remember this incident as well," Pearson says. "There was an incident where the students weren't allowed to leave the classrooms and dogs were out in the hallway. I called the school because parents were not notified of this either. I was told everything was okay. I definitely believe there is a concern here and through-out this nation as a whole."