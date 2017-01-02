Durham Human Relations Commission: Create a Civilian Oversight Board for the Jail, Eliminate Cash Bail | News
Monday, January 2, 2017

Durham Human Relations Commission: Create a Civilian Oversight Board for the Jail, Eliminate Cash Bail

Posted by on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 2:19 PM

Residents protest conditions inside the Durham County Detention Facility last year.
  Residents protest conditions inside the Durham County Detention Facility last year.
Limit cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. Eliminate the cash bail system that "works to keep defendants in jail solely because they cannot afford their cash bond." Create a civilian oversight board for the Durham County Detention Facility.

Those are just a handful of the recommendations members of the city’s Human Relations Commission will present Tuesday, should the draft document (see below) obtained by the INDY make it to the meeting. The HRC, following several months of protests and the death of Matthew McCain in the jail, hosted a public forum in September that brought to the surface a host of complaints from residents who say practices need to change, as those currently in place put an unfair burden on minorities and call into question the "broader context of mass incarceration,” according to the HRC’s draft document.

"We understand that the bulk of our concerns and recommendations related to the conditions of the jail itself fall under the jurisdiction of the Durham County Commissioners ... however, given that the City of Durham has fed over 60% of the population of the jail in the last four years, it is clear that the City itself can mitigate the harms of incarceration by addressing the way it polices," the report reads.

Here is the full report. It's long, but certainly worth a read. For more information on the HRC and what it hopes to accomplish by presenting its recommendations to the council, see Wednesday's print edition of the INDY.

Draft HRC Report and Recommendations on DCDF by K Fine on Scribd


Berger is great at posturing. He teed up the perfect smokescreen- that Democrats voted NOT to repeal HB2- and he …

by Cristel Gutschenritter Orrand on What the Hell Happened at the General Assembly Yesterday? (News)

"But people want us to work together."

Mr. Cooper, you may want to do some polling to see if …

by Erik Landfried on What the Hell Happened at the General Assembly Yesterday? (News)

Enjoy peeing in your Gatorade bottles, Jerry.

by Carnot on The HB 2 Compromise Is a Bad Idea (News)

Whatever happens, IF what amounts to co-ed restrooms comes to pass, *I* am not GOING into such a restroom, and …

by Jerry Oxendine on The HB 2 Compromise Is a Bad Idea (News)

Does Michael Speciale have a Twitter account? If he doesn't, I sure wish he did. How can we tell him …

by mnc on State Rep: Protesters Were "A Group of Malcontent Thugs Who Were Likely Paid" (News)

