NCDHHS Employee Called Elizabeth Warren a "Dike!!!!" [sic] in State Email | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, December 30, 2016

environment / News / news / North Carolina / politics NCDHHS Employee Called Elizabeth Warren a "Dike!!!!" [sic] in State Email

Posted by on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 12:09 PM

Ever wonder what McCrory administration employees do on taxpayer time? Well, here's an email from July in which a Trump-loving N.C. Department of Health and Human Services project manager named Janet Hensel sounded off on the Democratic National Convention ... and a certain senator from Massachusetts, an allegedly insufficient quantity of American flags on the DNC stage, and the presence of Paul Simon, Eva Longoria, and Susan Sarandon, the latter two whose names Janet misspelled. (This email was sent to the INDY as part of a batch of emails released in response to an unrelated public records request.)
click to enlarge email_sans_number.jpg

In case you can’t read that image, here’s the transcript, in which Hensel is responding to a conservative chain mail sent to her:

OMG!! The convention was sooooo horrible. Not even because of Hillary—but every speaker slamming Trump as racist, bigit, rich billionaire that’s had everything handed to him, bankruptcy, against Latinos … et al. Wow—Elizabeth Warren was out for blood!!!! (Dike)!!!!

I don’t think any American fits that description.

Guess what was so wrong about stage????? No American flags!!!!!

Eva Longorio, Paul Simon, Susan Surandan, other Hollywood celebrities. 
No, but really: Who hates Paul Simon?


Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Berger is great at posturing. He teed up the perfect smokescreen- that Democrats voted NOT to repeal HB2- and he …

by Cristel Gutschenritter Orrand on What the Hell Happened at the General Assembly Yesterday? (News)

"But people want us to work together."

Mr. Cooper, you may want to do some polling to see if …

by Erik Landfried on What the Hell Happened at the General Assembly Yesterday? (News)

Enjoy peeing in your Gatorade bottles, Jerry.

by Carnot on The HB 2 Compromise Is a Bad Idea (News)

Whatever happens, IF what amounts to co-ed restrooms comes to pass, *I* am not GOING into such a restroom, and …

by Jerry Oxendine on The HB 2 Compromise Is a Bad Idea (News)

Does Michael Speciale have a Twitter account? If he doesn't, I sure wish he did. How can we tell him …

by mnc on State Rep: Protesters Were "A Group of Malcontent Thugs Who Were Likely Paid" (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Berger is great at posturing. He teed up the perfect smokescreen- that Democrats voted NOT to repeal HB2- and he …

by Cristel Gutschenritter Orrand on What the Hell Happened at the General Assembly Yesterday? (News)

"But people want us to work together."

Mr. Cooper, you may want to do some polling to see if …

by Erik Landfried on What the Hell Happened at the General Assembly Yesterday? (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

© 2016 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation