Special Session Number Five: Here's What We Know So Far | News
Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Special Session Number Five: Here's What We Know So Far

Posted by on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 11:16 AM

Under the protest of ten Republicans, the fifth special session of the year is under way, and the state is waiting with bated breath to see if the legislature will repeal HB 2.

Earlier today, Charlotte fully repealed its February 22 ordinance in full and didn't attach the 12/31 deadline for HB 2 repeal:

Charlotte City Council set the fifth special session of the year in motion on Monday with the surprise repeal of a February ordinance that lets transgender people use the public bathroom of the gender with which they identify.

The city council, meeting early Wednesday, voted 7-2 to redo its Monday vote following reports that some legislators were unwilling to vote for a repeal of HB2 because the council did not repeal the entirety of its ordinance.

City officials insisted that Monday’s action had removed all provisions that legislators had objected to. “The City Council acted in good faith to do everything that it understood was necessary to facilitate the repeal of HB2,” the city said in a statement after the vote.

Right before the session officially got under way, Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest released a statement opposing HB 2 repeal: Sources tell the INDY that the Senate has the votes for repeal and that it's up to the House. The N&O's Craig Jarvis hears things aren't so simple over there:

A source tells the INDY that the bill includes a caveat.



So far, no bills have been filed in either chamber; the House is in recess until 11:45 and the Senate is in recess until 11:30. The Senate will reconvene at 1; the House was supposed to come back at 11:45, but hadn't yet as of half an hour later. Either way, we're here live at the special session and are livetweeting it.



Durham city councilor Jillian Johnson tells the INDY that if there is a moratorium, she would fight for a city non-discrimination ordinance that includes LGBTQ people when it ends. "Passing a moratorium on [NDOs] takes us backwards," she says. "I would fight for it now, I would fight for it then."



"It wasn't the deal," Sen. Jeff Jackson (D-Charlotte), who along with Sens. Mike Woodard (Durham) and Terry Van Duyn (Asheville) filed a straight repeal bill earlier this afternoon, told the INDY. "Matter of principle. Charlotte bent over backwards. This is a broken promise by Republican leadership."
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

