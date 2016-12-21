Special Session Number Five: Here's What We Know So Far

Right before the session officially got under way, Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest released a statement opposing HB 2 repeal:
Charlotte City Council set the fifth special session of the year in motion on Monday with the surprise repeal of a February ordinance that lets transgender people use the public bathroom of the gender with which they identify.
The city council, meeting early Wednesday, voted 7-2 to redo its Monday vote following reports that some legislators were unwilling to vote for a repeal of HB2 because the council did not repeal the entirety of its ordinance.
City officials insisted that Monday’s action had removed all provisions that legislators had objected to. “The City Council acted in good faith to do everything that it understood was necessary to facilitate the repeal of HB2,” the city said in a statement after the vote.
Sources tell the INDY that the Senate has the votes for repeal and that it's up to the House. The N&O's Craig Jarvis hears things aren't so simple over there:
Lt. Governor Forest's statement on Special Session to repeal HB2 pic.twitter.com/2les3gRGop— Dan Forest (@DanForestNC) December 21, 2016
House doesn't have enough members lined up for an #HB2 bill yet. #ncpol #ncga— Craig Jarvis (@CraigJ_NandO) December 21, 2016
Source also says the Senate Dems want a clarification of HB169, which only partly restored the window to sue for employment discrimination.— Indy Week (@indyweek) December 21, 2016
So far, no bills have been filed in either chamber; the House is in recess until 11:45 and the Senate is in recess until 11:30. The Senate will reconvene at 1; the House was supposed to come back at 11:45, but hadn't yet as of half an hour later. Either way, we're here live at the special session and are livetweeting it.
It most likely won't pass. Dems are concerned that the moratorium on new NDOs will be extended indefinitely.— Indy Week (@indyweek) December 21, 2016
Full bill is pretty simple. pic.twitter.com/vSngQ7rU6s— Indy Week (@indyweek) December 21, 2016
Senate has filed SB 4 by Berger, it includes a six month moratorium. pic.twitter.com/yK4KPBW4e4— Indy Week (@indyweek) December 21, 2016
Dem source on the moratorium: "We don't trust that. It also reneges on his agreement."— Indy Week (@indyweek) December 21, 2016
Enjoy peeing in your Gatorade bottles, Jerry.
Whatever happens, IF what amounts to co-ed restrooms comes to pass, *I* am not GOING into such a restroom, and …
Does Michael Speciale have a Twitter account? If he doesn't, I sure wish he did. How can we tell him …
Thanks, Mr. Muhammad. It shouldn't take disruptive protests to get the city to take police brutality seriously. But if that's …
why today? why not before the election?
Enjoy peeing in your Gatorade bottles, Jerry.
Whatever happens, IF what amounts to co-ed restrooms comes to pass, *I* am not GOING into such a restroom, and …