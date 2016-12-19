click to enlarge Frank "Scooter Bug" Clark

Umar Muhammad characterized it as a slap in the face—the

Durham City Council’s consideration of purchasing eighty cars to add to the

police department’s fleet. So when the board opened the floor for discussion of

the matter during their meeting this evening, he spoke his mind.





Frank Clark, he said, is still dead—

. So

in his view, any discussion about the poli

ce should center around the

investigation into the thirty-four-year-old’s untimely death and not about

putting more cop cars into neighborhoods like McDougald Terrace.

“The police officers can do whatever they want to do and

you’re gonna reward them with police cars?” asked Muhammad, a community

organizer with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. “The cars that were

sitting in McDougald when Frank Clark was killed, there’s nothing wrong with

those cars.”

But he wasn’t only angry that the city has, officially,

remained silent on Clark’s death. In fact, it was comments made by councilman

Eddie Davis published by the N&O that really drew his ire.

So he read Davis’ words back to him.

“Since there hasn’t been an outcry, it doesn’t appear to me

that the public confidence has been compromised at all,” Muhammad read. “The

family of Frank Clark is in the room today and I don’t know where you’ve been

listening. We’ve been crying. This is a slap to the face. … We have been

your comments. We have always been silenced. But y’all are gonna do what y’all

are gonna do and it shows.”





"We need to absolutely enforce accountability," Schewel says.

Shortly after Muhammad spoke, the council went into a several-hour closed session, during which the Clark shooting was discussed at length. Councilman Steve Schewel and Councilwoman Jillian Johnson told thethat City Manager Tom Bonfield is currently weighing whether or not to release the personnel files of the officers involved in the Clark shooting, a measure Johnson said she would support.Schewel said he trusted Bonfield to make the right decision, but added that "police officers are different than other employees because they do have a different kind of power and they do carry a gun."The board also formally requested that Governor-elect Roy Cooper expedite the SBI investigation into the Clark shooting, and asked that when the investigation is turned over to Durham District Attorney Roger Echols, that the DA provide a detailed explanation once his office reaches a determination about whether to prosecute Barkley.