Carrboro Alderman: LGBTQ Nondiscrimination Ordinance Possible in Town

Damon Seils

While

and the supposed pending death

of HB 2, a

member of the Carrboro Board of Aldermen told the

that deal apparently struck between legislators and Queen City

officials “feels risky.”





Alderman Damon Seils said this afternoon that should HB 2,

in fact, be repealed, it perhaps came at too great a cost.

“The fact is, the Charlotte ordinance still held a lot of

symbolic power,” he says. “The idea that it’s being put up for bargain—

something feels off about this.”

Seils says he’s spoken with several members

of the LGBTQ community—specifically, members of the transgender community—who

are “kind of in panic mode.”

“Let’s say HB 2 truly is repealed in full. Suddenly, we

start getting basketball back, and I think that makes it a lot harder for

those of us who would like to see [a legislative push for] protections for the

LGBT community,” he says.



He adds that it’s possible he and other members of

the Carrboro board would push for an ordinance similar to the one repealed by

Charlotte, despite the fact that should HB 2, in fact, get repealed, it would put back into place language in town contracts prohibiting discrimination.

“I would like for Carrboro to do something more,” he says, noting the town’s reputation

as a leader in the fight for LGBTQ rights.