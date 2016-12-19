From The Charlotte Observer:
#Breaking: council votes to repeal non-discrimination ordinance in exchange for #ncga repealing #HB2 by 12/31 #ncpol— Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) December 19, 2016
It also appears that Governor-elect Roy Cooper, who ran against HB 2, had some influence on the decision:
Mayor Jennifer Roberts said this is the first concrete opportunity to repeal HB2. The law, which limits LGBT rights, has been cited as the reason for millions in lost economic development and boycotts by the NCAA and others.
There was no advance notice that the ordinance would be discussed. WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, was the first to report it.
There is no indication that there is, or isn’t, a quid pro quo with the General Assembly. There have been an attempts to broker a compromise in which the city would rescind the ordinance passed earlier this year that extends non-discrimination protections for members of the LGBT community and the legislature would repeal HB2.
Per Cooper’s statement:
After speaking w/ our Governor-Elect, I am assured our action here will prompt the #ncga to repeal #HB2, Roberts says— Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) December 19, 2016
“Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore assured me that as a result of Charlotte’s vote, a special session will be called for Tuesday to repeal HB 2 in full. I hope they will keep their word to me and with the help of Democrats in the legislature, HB2 will be repealed in full.In response, here's Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Republican leader Phil Berger's statement:
“Full repeal will help to bring jobs, sports and entertainment events back and will provide the opportunity for strong LGBT protections in our state.”
“Today Roy Cooper and Jennifer Roberts proved what we said was the case all along: their efforts to force men into women's bathrooms and shower facilities was a political stunt to drive out-of-state money into the governor's race. For months, we've said if Charlotte would repeal its bathroom ordinance that created the problem, we would take up the repeal of HB2. But Roy Cooper is not telling the truth about the legislature committing to call itself into session – we've always said that was Gov. McCrory's decision, and if he calls us back, we will be prepared to act. For Cooper to say otherwise is a dishonest and disingenuous attempt to take credit.”
The N&O's Lynn Bonner reports that Governor McCrory has called the special session.
An important bit from the #cltcc resolution repealing its bathroom ordinance: No dice unless #hb2 is repealed. #ncga #ncpol #wral pic.twitter.com/2oI5cJsqFB— mark binker (@binker) December 19, 2016
The ACLU and Lambda Legal have released a statement.
.@PatMcCroryNC says he will call a special session to repeal #HB2 #ncga #ncgov #ncpol— Lynn Bonner (@Lynn_Bonner) December 19, 2016
“H.B. 2 was an unprecedented attack on the LGBT community, in particular against transgender people, and we are encouraged that its days are numbered,” said Sarah Gillooly, Policy Director for the ACLU of North Carolina. “It is imperative that the General Assembly hold up their end of the deal and repeal H.B. 2 in full without delay. This will be an important step for North Carolinians to move forward, but it never should have come at the cost of protections for LGBT people living in Charlotte.”
“LGBT rights aren’t a bargaining chip. Charlotte shouldn’t have had to repeal its ordinance in exchange for H.B. 2 to be repealed,” said Simone Bell, the Southern Regional Director for Lambda Legal. “LGBT people in North Carolina still need protection from discrimination. The right action is for the North Carolina legislature to pass a statewide comprehensive civil rights bill that includes full protections for LGBT people.”
Enjoy peeing in your Gatorade bottles, Jerry.
Whatever happens, IF what amounts to co-ed restrooms comes to pass, *I* am not GOING into such a restroom, and …
Does Michael Speciale have a Twitter account? If he doesn't, I sure wish he did. How can we tell him …
Thanks, Mr. Muhammad. It shouldn't take disruptive protests to get the city to take police brutality seriously. But if that's …
They're taking a page out of Trump's play book and projecting bigly. We're not the paid shills, they are.
