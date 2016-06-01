N.C. Senate Tries, Again, to Shut Down Wright School in Durham

CLOSURE OF WRIGHT SCHOOL SECTION 12F.8.(a) The Department of Health and Human Services shall not allow any new admissions or readmissions to the Wright School after June 30, 2016. The Department shall, in consultation with local management entities/managed care organizations, develop a plan to transition all students enrolled at the Wright School to other appropriate educational and treatment settings.As reporter Colin Campbell observed in The News Observer on Tuesday:
SECTION 12F.8.(b) By September 30, 2016, the Department shall permanently cease operations at the Wright School.
SECTION 12F.8.(c) G.S. 122C-181(a)(5)b. is repealed effective October 1, 2016.
A similar Senate proposal last year didn’t get agreement from the House.North Carolina Health News is appropriately incredulous:
#NCGA #Senate budget cuts Wright School. Again. What is this, 3rd? 4th year in a row?— NC Health News (@NCHealthNews) June 1, 2016
