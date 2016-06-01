N.C. Senate Tries, Again, to Shut Down Wright School in Durham | News
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
News
INDY Week's news blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, June 1, 2016

N.C. Senate Tries, Again, to Shut Down Wright School in Durham

Posted by on Wed, Jun 1, 2016 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge 2016-main-titles.jpg
The North Carolina Senate Appropriations/Base Budget Committee on Wednesday took up the latest annual proposal to shut down Wright School, a Durham residential campus of the N.C. Department of Health & Human Services for kids with serious emotional and behavioral disorders.

Here's the text of a item from the Proposed Senate Committee Substitute for House Bill 1030:

CLOSURE OF WRIGHT SCHOOL SECTION 12F.8.(a) The Department of Health and Human Services shall not allow any new admissions or readmissions to the Wright School after June 30, 2016. The Department shall, in consultation with local management entities/managed care organizations, develop a plan to transition all students enrolled at the Wright School to other appropriate educational and treatment settings.

SECTION 12F.8.(b) By September 30, 2016, the Department shall permanently cease operations at the Wright School.

SECTION 12F.8.(c) G.S. 122C-181(a)(5)b. is repealed effective October 1, 2016.
As reporter Colin Campbell observed in The News  Observer on Tuesday:

A similar Senate proposal last year didn’t get agreement from the House.
North Carolina Health News is appropriately  incredulous:


Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share
  |  

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in News

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Hey, very nice site. I came across this on Google, and I am stoked that I did. I will definitely …

by Manish Batra on The Morning Roundup: Yo, GOP, You Got Drumpf'd! (News)

Re: "... women in the state already make less on average than their male counterparts...."

Most women's advocates seem …

by MaleMatters on Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap (News)

"Furthermore, laws that mandate special workplace benefits to pregnant women are sexist towards men and biased against single people.."

by vidvis on Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap (News)

Well there's a reason for this. Per the GAO, women work fewer and more flexible hours, doing less quantitative and …

by Edward Teach on Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap (News)

Forget voter fraud as the problem; what is the point of voting at all with judges and legislators in the …

by Glenn Maughan on SCOTUS Grants Emergency Stay For 2017 Special Elections (News)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Hey, very nice site. I came across this on Google, and I am stoked that I did. I will definitely …

by Manish Batra on The Morning Roundup: Yo, GOP, You Got Drumpf'd! (News)

Re: "... women in the state already make less on average than their male counterparts...."

Most women's advocates seem …

by MaleMatters on Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap (News)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Pennies on the Dollar: A Tour of the North Carolina’s Gender-Wage Gap (News)
  2. Cooper Picks Commerce and Administration Secretaries (News)
  3. The Morning Roundup: Cooper Makes a Splash (News)
  4. SCOTUS Grants Emergency Stay For 2017 Special Elections (News)
  5. The Morning Roundup: The Day After Tomorrow Edition (News)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation