click to enlarge Drumpf speaks to the press, as faithful servant Chris Christie seems nervously obedient to ... a sharpshooter in a watchtower, maybe?

Trump swamped his rivals by piling up seven wins across the nation, demonstrating broad appeal for his anti-establishment movement.



... Trump won across the conservative South, in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia, but also captured more moderate Massachusetts and Vermont.



"This has been an amazing night," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. He vowed to be a "unifier" and to go after Clinton with a singular focus once the GOP race eventually winds up.

As he stood behind his party's frontrunner, his face led some commentators to suggest he was reflecting on making a serious mistake.



Many observers likened Christie to a hostage reading a ransom note, causing #FreeChrisChristie to trend on Twitter. Media reports seized on the memes, with Alexandra Petri writing a homage to what she called his "wordless screaming" in the Washington Post. "His were the eyes of a man who has gazed into the abyss, and the abyss gazed back, and then he endorsed the abyss," she said.

"So long as the field remains divided, Donald Trump's path to the nomination remains more likely," Cruz told supporters gathered at the Redneck Country Club in Stafford, Texas. "And that would be a disaster for Republicans, for conservatives and for the nation." [Editor's note: It was later determined that Cruz had won in Alaska]



He briefly congratulated his chief rival for the billionaire's many wins Tuesday night, but also mentioned that "we are the only campaign that has beat Donald Trump once, twice, three times.

Rubio argues that he can still amass delegates and that he will do better on politically friendlier terrain in the states ahead than Cruz, who had staked his strategy on sweeping the conservative and religious South. “Two weeks from tonight, right here in Florida, we are going to send a message loud and clear,” Rubio said in Miami. “We are going to send a message that the party of Lincoln and Reagan, and the presidency of the United States, will never be held by a con artist.”

To borrow a phrase from Dan Rather, Hillary Clinton swept through the South like a big wheel through a delta cotton field on Super Tuesday. She won seven states total, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia,

Tennessee, Texas and Virginia in the South. She also won Massachusetts and American Samoa. Bernie Sanders emerged victorious in four states (Colorado, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Vermont), but his victories tended to come by smaller margins and in smaller states. The end result is that Clinton has a clear path to winning the nomination, and Sanders’s only hope to derail her is for something very unusual to happen.

Hundreds of students and faculty members gathered on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill to express continued dissatisfaction and frustration over Spellings' hiring. She succeeds Tom Ross, who was forced out by the Republican-controlled Board of Governors and left at the beginning of the year The protesters chanted "Stand up, fight back" on the steps of Wilson Library, and several students read a list of reasons why they think Spellings is the wrong choice to lead the 17-campus UNC system. The list included her implementation of the No Child Left Behind education reform program as U.S. education secretary under former President George W. Bush, her role as a board member for the for-profit University of Phoenix and her record on LGBT rights.

