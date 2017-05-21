Moogfest, Night Three: Crossing the Finish Line with Octo Octa, Pharmakon, and Flying Lotus | Music
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Music
INDY Week's music blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, May 21, 2017

Moogfest, Night Three: Crossing the Finish Line with Octo Octa, Pharmakon, and Flying Lotus

Posted by on Sun, May 21, 2017 at 7:54 PM

click to enlarge Container at Motorco - PHOTO BY BEN MCKEOWN
  • Photo by Ben McKeown
  • Container at Motorco
Moogfest
Downtown Durham
Saturday, May 20, 2017

Festivals are a marathon, not a sprint. This year marks my fifth Moogfest, and experience has shown that the third day is usually when my music festival morale starts to crumble. My left foot will suddenly develop strange blisters. Cheap beer and food truck dining, great for the last forty-eight hours, begin to swirl together into a queasy glop in my stomach. My phone stays at 1%, always barely clinging on. I begin to question whether I even like live music that much.

I was feeling exceptionally groggy Saturday morning after two wild Moogfest nights, coasting on about three hours of sleep Friday night. My sleepy spirits weren’t raised when I learned that a scheduled talk with Michigan weirdos Wolf Eyes, always a joy in interviews, was canceled because of unforeseen travel issues. I decided to take a pass for daytime events for the day, and geek out on record shopping instead.

By the evening, I was back in Durham, fully refreshed and ready to take on Octo Octa at The Armory. Moogfest boasts plenty of cold, harsh synthwork and this set was the antithesis: sugary and sumptuous and completely over-the-top fun. In terms of house music, this was my favorite set of the weekend, bar none, though I selfishly wish that Moog would have scheduled her later for maximum impact. The small crowd at the front danced appreciatively while everyone behind them stared politely and checked their phones. Guess you can’t expect people to dance themselves clean at 8:15 p.m.

On the abrasive side of things, there was roaring technoise salvation at Motorco Music Hall by way of Providence, Rhode Island's Ren Schofield, aka Container. His blend of feedback, beats and cassette samples is danceable, but in the way that a jungle track blared on a blown-out university emergency alert system is danceable. Right after him, Pharmakon shook the building with a snarling, broken performance where she snaked through the audience, writhing on the floor and leaving unsuspecting synth dudes scarred with some of the most frightening facial expressions I've ever seen. Her press attention has made her something of an entrance point for dabblers in noise, but it’s easy to forget she’s still one of the best in the game.

Right outside, DJ Premier prepped the crowd for Flying Lotus at Motorco Park. To his credit, he did his best to make his set work in a situation that felt a little weird. He launched humorous profane invective at the crowd, played out classic productions from his work with acts like Gang Starr and generally hypedmanned the hell out of every song. But for whatever reason, maybe the outdoor environment or the crowd steeling themselves for FlyLo, it didn’t quite work as an active set, only as an appetizer.

Flying Lotus was a treat as always, and primarily stuck to the chopped-to-shit eclectic Adderall flow and double-projector visual barrage we’ve come to know and love from him. He also dropped a trap remix of the Twin Peaks theme. It was timely, but then again, so was that X-Files techno remix on Pure Moods.

Tags: , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Music

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Word.

by MichaelEdits on Watch: G Yamazawa Celebrates North Carolina and His Home State with "North Cack" (Music)

Revive is my people. If folks were offended by this, I can assure you it wasn't intentional. Revive Music was …

by Matthew Allen on Art of Cool Festival, Night One: Revive Big Band's Music-History Concert Leaves Out Women to an Absurd Degree (Music)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Moogfest, Day Two: Exploring Ambient Beauty, the Depths of Dark Noise, and a Children's Book (Music)
  2. Moogfest, Night One: Gotye's Not Just Somebody That We Used to Know (Music)
  3. Watch: G Yamazawa Celebrates North Carolina and His Home State with "North Cack" (Music)
  4. Moogfest, Night One: Virtual vs. Actual Realities (Music)

Most Recent Comments

Word.

by MichaelEdits on Watch: G Yamazawa Celebrates North Carolina and His Home State with "North Cack" (Music)

Revive is my people. If folks were offended by this, I can assure you it wasn't intentional. Revive Music was …

by Matthew Allen on Art of Cool Festival, Night One: Revive Big Band's Music-History Concert Leaves Out Women to an Absurd Degree (Music)

Small crowds like the one in Utrecht The Netherlands where I was with my 7 year young daughter may be …

by George Hendriks on The blues of Randall Bramblett's career-long cult status—and the promise of his new Devil Music (Music)

Wow! I am speechless. Skylar that was amazing! You are very talented. I love your vocal range and passion. Thank …

by Rita Romaine Rakestraw on Video Premiere: Phil Cook and Skylar Gudasz Nod to Alice Gerrard in New Tribute Clips (Music)

Also the "correction" (UPDATE) above is incorrect. The original anticipated release date of the new Bowerbirds album was September 2014. …

by Beth Tacular on Tuskha, the new project of Bowerbirds' Phil Moore, releases new video for "The Program" (Music)

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation