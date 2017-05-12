Video Premiere: Watch Organos Get Catty with the New Video for "Please Hold" | Music
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Music
INDY Week's music blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, May 12, 2017

Video Premiere: Watch Organos Get Catty with the New Video for "Please Hold"

Posted by on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-05-12_at_12.00.14_pm.png
A few weeks ago, we brought you news of new music from Organos and Faults, issued digitally and in the form of a limited seven-inch record. Today, Organos has followed that up with a video for "Please Hold."

The video was conceived and directed by Chapel Hill artist Jerstin Crosby, and it's a colorful, psychedelic presentation of anthropomorphic cats. Watch as they smoke cigarettes and work out on a ThighMaster—cats, they're just like us...? Sure, it's a little unsettling, but the video is still plenty of fun.

You can watch the video below, and you can buy the split here.


Tags: , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share
  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Music

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Revive is my people. If folks were offended by this, I can assure you it wasn't intentional. Revive Music was …

by Matthew Allen on Art of Cool Festival, Night One: Revive Big Band's Music-History Concert Leaves Out Women to an Absurd Degree (Music)

Small crowds like the one in Utrecht The Netherlands where I was with my 7 year young daughter may be …

by George Hendriks on The blues of Randall Bramblett's career-long cult status—and the promise of his new Devil Music (Music)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. PWR BTTM Dropped from Hopscotch Lineup Amid Sexual Assault Accusations (Music)
  2. Solange, Future Islands, Big Boi, Run the Jewels Headline Hopscotch 2017 (Music)

Most Recent Comments

Revive is my people. If folks were offended by this, I can assure you it wasn't intentional. Revive Music was …

by Matthew Allen on Art of Cool Festival, Night One: Revive Big Band's Music-History Concert Leaves Out Women to an Absurd Degree (Music)

Small crowds like the one in Utrecht The Netherlands where I was with my 7 year young daughter may be …

by George Hendriks on The blues of Randall Bramblett's career-long cult status—and the promise of his new Devil Music (Music)

Wow! I am speechless. Skylar that was amazing! You are very talented. I love your vocal range and passion. Thank …

by Rita Romaine Rakestraw on Video Premiere: Phil Cook and Skylar Gudasz Nod to Alice Gerrard in New Tribute Clips (Music)

Also the "correction" (UPDATE) above is incorrect. The original anticipated release date of the new Bowerbirds album was September 2014. …

by Beth Tacular on Tuskha, the new project of Bowerbirds' Phil Moore, releases new video for "The Program" (Music)

I stand corrected. The solo is Quine's.

by CK1355 on Richard Lloyd Tells a Vision: A Q&A with the Celebrated Guitarist (Music)

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation