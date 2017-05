Video Premiere: Watch Organos Get Catty with the New Video for "Please Hold"

click to enlarge

A few weeks ago, we brought you news of new music from Organos and Faults , issued digitally and in the form of a limited seven-inch record. Today, Organos has followed that up with a video for "Please Hold."The video was conceived and directed by Chapel Hill artist Jerstin Crosby , and it's a colorful, psychedelic presentation of anthropomorphic cats. Watch as they smoke cigarettes and work out on a ThighMaster—cats, they're just like us...? Sure, it's a little unsettling, but the video is still plenty of fun.You can watch the video below, and you can buy the split here