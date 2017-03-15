Moogfest News: Michael Stipe and His Multimedia Installation Have Joined Moogfest, New Music Included | Music
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Music
INDY Week's music blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Moogfest News: Michael Stipe and His Multimedia Installation Have Joined Moogfest, New Music Included

Posted by on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 1:07 PM

PHOTO BY DAVID SHANKBONE
  • Photo by David Shankbone

If you need further inducement to attend the upcoming Moogfest, which returns to Durham in May for a second iteration, R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe will be there, and he’ll be premiering a multimedia installation— an “exploration of desire and movement”—that will feature a never-before-heard instrumental score along with footage the singer shot in New York City.

This isn't the first time Stipe has released music in the post-R.E.M. era—he collaborated with producer/songwriter Andy LeMaster on the instrumental soundtrack to The Cold Lands—but for this project he's made good use of Moog’s invention, and he's done it on his own. Stipe has said that instrumental work frees him from the burden of lyric writing and of communicating a feeling through words. Presumably, he's still relishing that freedom, so we’ll have to keep waiting to hear him sing again. Until then, his visual art, his spirit of creativity, and his exuberant, Walt Whitman-worthy beard (not pictured) will have to suffice.

Tags: , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Music

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Small crowds like the one in Utrecht The Netherlands where I was with my 7 year young daughter may be …

by George Hendriks on The blues of Randall Bramblett's career-long cult status—and the promise of his new Devil Music (Music)

Wow! I am speechless. Skylar that was amazing! You are very talented. I love your vocal range and passion. Thank …

by Rita Romaine Rakestraw on Video Premiere: Phil Cook and Skylar Gudasz Nod to Alice Gerrard in New Tribute Clips (Music)

Also the "correction" (UPDATE) above is incorrect. The original anticipated release date of the new Bowerbirds album was September 2014. …

by Beth Tacular on Tuskha, the new project of Bowerbirds' Phil Moore, releases new video for "The Program" (Music)

I stand corrected. The solo is Quine's.

by CK1355 on Richard Lloyd Tells a Vision: A Q&A with the Celebrated Guitarist (Music)

Richard Lloyd did play guitar on "Girlfriend," as did Robert Quine. In fact, so did Ivan Julian, and Fred Maher, …

by David Klein on Richard Lloyd Tells a Vision: A Q&A with the Celebrated Guitarist (Music)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Small crowds like the one in Utrecht The Netherlands where I was with my 7 year young daughter may be …

by George Hendriks on The blues of Randall Bramblett's career-long cult status—and the promise of his new Devil Music (Music)

Wow! I am speechless. Skylar that was amazing! You are very talented. I love your vocal range and passion. Thank …

by Rita Romaine Rakestraw on Video Premiere: Phil Cook and Skylar Gudasz Nod to Alice Gerrard in New Tribute Clips (Music)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. A New Free Block Party Set to Debut on Hillsborough Street in April (Music)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation