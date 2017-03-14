A New Free Block Party Set to Debut on Hillsborough Street in April | Music
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

A New Free Block Party Set to Debut on Hillsborough Street in April

Posted by on Tue, Mar 14, 2017 at 2:10 PM

To kick off spring in the Triangle, Hillsborough Street will be humming with a newly announced festival set for Saturday, April 8.

Taking place on the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Hillsborough Street, the Live & Local Spring Fest will feature a bevy of family-friendly entertainment, including a musical stage that will feature a day’s worth of entertainment ranging from the classic country of headliners Chatham County Line to hip-hop from The Beast, among a diverse roster of local talent. Raleigh Brewing Company will oversee the event’s Beer Zone. The Artist Village will bring together a wealth of talented area artists and craftspeople, while the Kids’ Zone, located in and around Compiegne Park, will offer a myriad of fun, creative, interactive activities for the younger set. And there will be yoga, theater, and plenty to eat and drink. And it's free.

The festival aims to foster community, celebrate the rich history of the City of Oaks, and connect area talent with Hillsborough Street vendors. A companion to the Live and Local Roots Fest in early fall, Spring Fest will run from noon to 8:30., rain or shine.

Small crowds like the one in Utrecht The Netherlands where I was with my 7 year young daughter may be …

by George Hendriks on The blues of Randall Bramblett's career-long cult status—and the promise of his new Devil Music (Music)

Wow! I am speechless. Skylar that was amazing! You are very talented. I love your vocal range and passion. Thank …

by Rita Romaine Rakestraw on Video Premiere: Phil Cook and Skylar Gudasz Nod to Alice Gerrard in New Tribute Clips (Music)

Also the "correction" (UPDATE) above is incorrect. The original anticipated release date of the new Bowerbirds album was September 2014. …

by Beth Tacular on Tuskha, the new project of Bowerbirds' Phil Moore, releases new video for "The Program" (Music)

I stand corrected. The solo is Quine's.

by CK1355 on Richard Lloyd Tells a Vision: A Q&A with the Celebrated Guitarist (Music)

Richard Lloyd did play guitar on "Girlfriend," as did Robert Quine. In fact, so did Ivan Julian, and Fred Maher, …

by David Klein on Richard Lloyd Tells a Vision: A Q&A with the Celebrated Guitarist (Music)

