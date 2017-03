A New Free Block Party Set to Debut on Hillsborough Street in April

To kick off spring in the Triangle, Hillsborough Street will be humming with a newly announced festival set for Saturday, April 8.Taking place on the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Hillsborough Street, the Live & Local Spring Fest will feature a bevy of family-friendly entertainment, including a musical stage that will feature a day’s worth of entertainment ranging from the classic country of headliners Chatham County Line to hip-hop from The Beast, among a diverse roster of local talent. Raleigh Brewing Company will oversee the event’s Beer Zone. The Artist Village will bring together a wealth of talented area artists and craftspeople, while the Kids’ Zone, located in and around Compiegne Park, will offer a myriad of fun, creative, interactive activities for the younger set. And there will be yoga, theater, and plenty to eat and drink. And it's free.The festival aims to foster community, celebrate the rich history of the City of Oaks, and connect area talent with Hillsborough Street vendors. A companion to the Live and Local Roots Fest in early fall, Spring Fest will run from noon to 8:30., rain or shine.