Moogfest Announces Flying Lotus, Animal Collective, and More in Its First Nighttime Programming Lineup

After many weeks of slow reveals of its programming via a weekly email newsletter, Moogfest just dropped its first major announcement of the nighttime programming for year's festival.Flying Lotus, Animal Collective, and composer Suzanne Ciani are among the big headliners this year, joining the earlier music announcement that included Moor Mother, SURVIVE, and Nona Hendryx.Like last year, there are a few names that you might not associate with electronic music—experimental guitarist Marisa Anderson and harpist Mary Lattimore stick out in that regard. Locals ZenSoFly and Professor Toon have jumped the bill, too.And hey, remember Gotye ? He'll be leading a tribute to Jean-Jacques Perrey, the French producer and electronic music pioneer who died in November at the age of eighty-seven. Festival artists including Peanut Butter Wolf will participate in another tribute that will honor Pauline Oliveros, who died just a few weeks after Perrey.There's still more to come with music announcements, including additional details on the protest stage coming later this month. You can dig into the details of the current lineup here , and tickets are still available for for $249 and up here