Moogfest Announces Flying Lotus, Animal Collective, and More in Its First Nighttime Programming Lineup | Music
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Music
INDY Week's music blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Moogfest Announces Flying Lotus, Animal Collective, and More in Its First Nighttime Programming Lineup

Posted by on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge mf_future_sound.png
After many weeks of slow reveals of its programming via a weekly email newsletter, Moogfest just dropped its first major announcement of the nighttime programming for year's festival.

Flying Lotus, Animal Collective, and composer Suzanne Ciani are among the big headliners this year, joining the earlier music announcement that included Moor Mother, SURVIVE, and Nona Hendryx.

Like last year, there are a few names that you might not associate with electronic music—experimental guitarist Marisa Anderson and harpist Mary Lattimore stick out in that regard. Locals ZenSoFly and Professor Toon have jumped the bill, too.

And hey, remember Gotye? He'll be leading a tribute to Jean-Jacques Perrey, the French producer and electronic music pioneer who died in November at the age of eighty-seven. Festival artists including Peanut Butter Wolf will participate in another tribute that will honor Pauline Oliveros, who died just a few weeks after Perrey.

There's still more to come with music announcements, including additional details on the protest stage coming later this month. You can dig into the details of the current lineup here, and tickets are still available for for $249 and up here.

Tags: , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Music

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Small crowds like the one in Utrecht The Netherlands where I was with my 7 year young daughter may be …

by George Hendriks on The blues of Randall Bramblett's career-long cult status—and the promise of his new Devil Music (Music)

Wow! I am speechless. Skylar that was amazing! You are very talented. I love your vocal range and passion. Thank …

by Rita Romaine Rakestraw on Video Premiere: Phil Cook and Skylar Gudasz Nod to Alice Gerrard in New Tribute Clips (Music)

Also the "correction" (UPDATE) above is incorrect. The original anticipated release date of the new Bowerbirds album was September 2014. …

by Beth Tacular on Tuskha, the new project of Bowerbirds' Phil Moore, releases new video for "The Program" (Music)

I stand corrected. The solo is Quine's.

by CK1355 on Richard Lloyd Tells a Vision: A Q&A with the Celebrated Guitarist (Music)

Richard Lloyd did play guitar on "Girlfriend," as did Robert Quine. In fact, so did Ivan Julian, and Fred Maher, …

by David Klein on Richard Lloyd Tells a Vision: A Q&A with the Celebrated Guitarist (Music)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Small crowds like the one in Utrecht The Netherlands where I was with my 7 year young daughter may be …

by George Hendriks on The blues of Randall Bramblett's career-long cult status—and the promise of his new Devil Music (Music)

Wow! I am speechless. Skylar that was amazing! You are very talented. I love your vocal range and passion. Thank …

by Rita Romaine Rakestraw on Video Premiere: Phil Cook and Skylar Gudasz Nod to Alice Gerrard in New Tribute Clips (Music)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Watch New Videos from Sylvan Esso—Who Have a New LP out Next Month—and Flock of Dimes (Music)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation