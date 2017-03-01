Watch New Videos from Sylvan Esso—Who Have a New LP out Next Month—and Flock of Dimes

Happy Wednesday! It's March 1, and it's supposed to get up to eighty degrees in the Triangle today. So why not join Sylvan Esso on a desert romp through their new video? The clip for "Die Young," which was released yesterday, features Amelia Meath joyriding in a cop car she steals from Nick Sanborn, who's dressed up as a police officer and hassling a shirtless young person over a mysterious electronic device.
"Die Young" is the new single from What Now, Sylvan Esso's full-length follow-up to their 2014 self-titled LP. It's out on April 28, and after spending much of the summer on tour, the band celebrates the release closer to home in late September at the Shakori Hills festival grounds.
Yesterday also brought the premiere of the new video for "Everything Is Happening Today" by Flock of Dimes, aka Jenn Wasner. It's a colorful, mesmerizing fling, but according to Wasner, she almost didn't release it, as she felt its joyous spirit was no longer an apt reflection of the times.
Wasner will perform with Wye Oak at Sylvan Esso's big bash on September 30. Tickets to the show, which also features the excellent tUnE-yArDs, Helado Negro, Vivica C. Coxx, and more, are available here.