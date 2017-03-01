Watch New Videos from Sylvan Esso—Who Have a New LP out Next Month—and Flock of Dimes | Music
Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Watch New Videos from Sylvan Esso—Who Have a New LP out Next Month—and Flock of Dimes

Posted by on Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 12:20 PM

Happy Wednesday! It's March 1, and it's supposed to get up to eighty degrees in the Triangle today. So why not join Sylvan Esso on a desert romp through their new video? The clip for "Die Young," which was released yesterday, features Amelia Meath joyriding in a cop car she steals from Nick Sanborn, who's dressed up as a police officer and hassling a shirtless young person over a mysterious electronic device.

"Die Young" is the new single from What Now, Sylvan Esso's full-length follow-up to their 2014 self-titled LP. It's out on April 28, and after spending much of the summer on tour, the band celebrates the release closer to home in late September at the Shakori Hills festival grounds.


Yesterday also brought the premiere of the new video for "Everything Is Happening Today" by Flock of Dimes, aka Jenn Wasner. It's a colorful, mesmerizing fling, but according to Wasner, she almost didn't release it, as she felt its joyous spirit was no longer an apt reflection of the times.

You can read more on that, as well as her reasoning for dedicating the video to She Should Run, which encourages women to get involved in politics and public service, in the essay she wrote on Medium. The video was done by the Durham-based Endless Endless, who were also behind the video for Sam Evian's "Sleep Easy."


Wasner will perform with Wye Oak at Sylvan Esso's big bash on September 30. Tickets to the show, which also features the excellent tUnE-yArDs, Helado Negro, Vivica C. Coxx, and more, are available here.

Wow! I am speechless. Skylar that was amazing! You are very talented. I love your vocal range and passion. Thank …

by Rita Romaine Rakestraw on Video Premiere: Phil Cook and Skylar Gudasz Nod to Alice Gerrard in New Tribute Clips (Music)

Also the "correction" (UPDATE) above is incorrect. The original anticipated release date of the new Bowerbirds album was September 2014. …

by Beth Tacular on Tuskha, the new project of Bowerbirds' Phil Moore, releases new video for "The Program" (Music)

I stand corrected. The solo is Quine's.

by CK1355 on Richard Lloyd Tells a Vision: A Q&A with the Celebrated Guitarist (Music)

Richard Lloyd did play guitar on "Girlfriend," as did Robert Quine. In fact, so did Ivan Julian, and Fred Maher, …

by David Klein on Richard Lloyd Tells a Vision: A Q&A with the Celebrated Guitarist (Music)

Nice to see this piece, but it was Robert Quine on "Girlfriend" not RL.

by CK1355 on Richard Lloyd Tells a Vision: A Q&A with the Celebrated Guitarist (Music)

