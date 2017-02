Tonight's David Bowie Tribute in Chapel Hill Postponed Due to OWASA Emergency

click to enlarge Illustration by Steve Oliva

Bad news if you were planning to hit Chapel Hill tonight to take in the Glass At 80 tribute to David Bowie. Due to an emergency with Chapel Hill and Carrboro's water supply , OWASA customers have been told not to use any water, and UNC-Chapel Hill closed because of the problem at 1 p.m.That closure includes Memorial Hall, which was supposed to host this evening's. Organizers with Carolina Performing Arts are working to reschedule the concert, which was to feature a Merge Records supergroup, but no date has been confirmed yet.So far, shows at Local 506, Cat's Cradle, and The Cave are still on tonight, but restaurants using OWASA water have been ordered by the institution to close for the evening. We'll keep you posted on any other cancelations that come up.