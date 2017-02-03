Friday, February 3, 2017
Here Are the Local Musicians Donating Their Bandcamp Proceeds to the ACLU Today
Posted
by Allison Hussey
on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 9:05 AM
Earlier this week, the music platform Bandcamp announced
that it would donate its cut of all music and merch sales made today to the ACLU. The move came as a response to the immigration ban that went in effect over the weekend, which prompted a massive flood in donations to the civil rights organization.
So far, over two hundred artists and labels have joined
Bandcamp in pledging some or all of their own proceeds from today's sales to the ACLU or other social justice organizations.
Here's a growing list of locals who are participating in today's give-a-thon. To add your label or band to this list, email
or tweet
us. In the meantime, happy spending!
Alpha Cop
Animalweapon
Audubon Park
Cyanotype
Felix Obelix
The Flute Flies
Happy Abandon
Henbrain
Hiss Golden Messenger
John Howie Jr. and the Rosewood Bluff
Jphono1
Lakes & Woods
Louis Landry
Le Weekend
Knurr and Spell
Jon Lindsay
MAKE
(donating to the Southern Poverty Law Center)
Maple Stave
Merge Records
Minor Stars
Naked Naps
(donating to The Trevor Project)
NC Music Love Army
Negative Fun Records
North Elementary
Organos
Corey Pallon
Polyorchard
Sahaja Spirit
Schooner
The Second Wife
See Gulls
Al Riggs
(splitting donations between the ACLU and Planned Parenthood)
S.E. Ward
(donating to Planned Parenthood Southeast)
Wild Fur
The Wyrms
