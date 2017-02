Durham's Raund Haus Beat Collective Announces New Record Label

click to enlarge

Durham beat collective Raund Haus announced via a promo video on Tuesday that it's got a new endeavor that reaches beyond its regular showcases: a label dubbed Raund Haus Records. The announcement makes plenty of sense, considering the popularity of those showcases, where its resident producers have grown accustomed to turning area venues into their own producer dungeons packed with clusters of head-nod zombies, J. Dilla heads, Flying Lotus fans, and drum freaks.In recent memory, it’s one of only a few hip-hop-related labels to surface. In August 2015, sisters Shorlette and Shirlette Ammons unveiled SugarQube Records . Several months later, a team of Raleigh cool kids launched Youthful Records . Unlike those labels, however, Raund Haus has already locked in a distributor—the locally owned Redeye Worldwide (Yep Roc, K7, etc.)—for its future releases.But rather than being a roster label that only releases projects from a few designated artists, Raund Haus will will build on its open-arms culture by releasing projects from both core members and affiliates. So, while you may have seen producers Gappa , Hubbble, Cool Boy 36 Drozy , and awaymsg in the rollout visuals, you shouldn’t necessarily expect releases from all of them right away. Instead, Raund Haus’s first release to come from Trandle , and its second from OG Senpaiii , with more detailed announcements about the releases due within the next few weeks.