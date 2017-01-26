Yep Roc and UNC's Southern Folklife Collection Have Teamed Up to Issue Three Records | Music
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Yep Roc and UNC's Southern Folklife Collection Have Teamed Up to Issue Three Records

Posted by on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge Dolly Parton greets visitors at UNC's Southern Folklife Collection - FILE PHOTO BY JEREMY M. LANGE
  • File photo by Jeremy M. Lange
  • Dolly Parton greets visitors at UNC's Southern Folklife Collection
The Southern Folklife Collection at UNC-Chapel Hill is one of the most valuable resources in the country for documents of the everyday stuff that makes us us. From rock show posters and t-shirts to obscure field recordings and photographs, the collection is a treasure trove of music, interviews, art, and much more.

You can explore the SFC’s archives online, but soon, you can hold some of the collection in your own hands: This spring marks the launch of a partnership between the SFC and Yep Roc Records. The label, based in Hillsborough, will issue three records that have been digitally remastered from the SFC’s archival recordings.

The first pending release is a seven-inch single from Dolly Parton, featuring the songs “Puppy Love” and “Girl Left Alone.” “Puppy Love” was Parton’s first song, released in 1959, when the would-be superstar was only thirteen years old. The single will be available on Record Store Day, April 22.

Come September 22, you’ll be able to enjoy Swampland Jewels, a compilation of Cajun music. Yep Roc also promises the release of a 1963 live album from Doc Watson, recorded in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but the release date for that one hasn’t been announced yet. In the meantime, you can spend your time perusing what else the SFC has to offer right here.

