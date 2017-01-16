Song Premiere: Peter Holsapple Returns to Solo Work with a New Single | Music
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Music
INDY Week's music blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, January 16, 2017

Song Premiere: Peter Holsapple Returns to Solo Work with a New Single

Posted by on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge holsapple.jpg
Peter Holsapple, who co-fronted power-pop cult heroes The dB’s in the eighties and subsequently worked with everyone from R.E.M. to Hootie & The Blowfish, has plenty of recordings to his credit, but up until now there’s only been one solo outing in his discography: the 1997 album Out of My Way. That’s about to change with the impending arrival of his single “Don’t Mention the War” b/w “Cinderella Style.”

Holsapple, who grew up in Winston-Salem and currently makes his home in Durham, doesn’t mind speculating on the reason for the scarcity of his solo material.

“I don’t feel there’s been any pressing need by the general public to hear more from me,” he explains. “And obviously as time has passed and I’m listening to college radio…I realize I’m kind of an anachronism. I’m about to turn sixty-one years old. I have no hair, I’m overweight. I’m not matinee idol stuff.”

Fortunately, none of the above has prevented Holsapple from writing new material. And while the two tracks he’s self-releasing on a physical, old-school 45 are far from what you’d expect if you’re primary association with him is from his dB’s days, they’re both intriguing, affecting tunes. “Don’t Mention the War” is a haunting ballad that views a veteran’s PTSD through the eyes of his teenage nephew.

“I sense that that’s something that people go through,” Holsapple says, “Their relatives come back with PTSD and they’re almost unrecognizable with the changes. So I just tried to immerse myself in that.”

The single’s B side, “Cinderella Style,” is similarly balladic, but it bears a markedly less melancholy tone.

“I was trying to make almost a still life—sort of looking at a late evening in a sewing room, and the person’s been smoking, and the air is a little thick and the light is dark and dim, but pretty. I wanted to try to get the beauty across as well,” Holsapple says of the track.

The gentle latticework of acoustic guitar and keyboards at the arrangement’s core is as carefully constructed and artfully engaging as the fabrics lovingly detailed in the song’s lyrics: “Calico and gabardine, satin, silk, and velveteen.” And the warmth the tune generates is the kind that can keep your heart well insulated no matter what kind of weather the winter conjures up. You can listen for yourself below, and pick up a physical copy of the single on February 3.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Music

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

It will be interesting to see where the "protest" theme goes. Will they be collaborating with local protest groups like …

by Daniel Stark on Moogfest Announces Nona Hendryx, Moor Mother, SURVIVE, and More in First Wave of Programming (Music)

I'm so happy to see this collaboration, and this affordable way to attend both!

by Ruby Sinreich on Moogfest Announces Joint Pass with Art of Cool for 2017 Festivals (Music)

Though I know it isn't Redhat's fault she was late, I do think they could have handled the situation better. …

by mandeelion on Hopscotch, Night Two: Timing Tangles Erykah Badu and Young Thug (Music)

Most amazing times Catching you with old friends in Grayton Beach ...Kyle , Bouder ...and our dear lost love Kenny... …

by Milissa Hargrave Schang on Old Dog, New Grass: A Q-and-A with Mandolin Monarch Sam Bush (Music)

Would not miss this show at Ardmore Music Hall or any opportunity to catch Sam Bush ! So grateful he …

by Milissa Hargrave Schang on Old Dog, New Grass: A Q-and-A with Mandolin Monarch Sam Bush (Music)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

It will be interesting to see where the "protest" theme goes. Will they be collaborating with local protest groups like …

by Daniel Stark on Moogfest Announces Nona Hendryx, Moor Mother, SURVIVE, and More in First Wave of Programming (Music)

I'm so happy to see this collaboration, and this affordable way to attend both!

by Ruby Sinreich on Moogfest Announces Joint Pass with Art of Cool for 2017 Festivals (Music)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Moogfest Announces Nona Hendryx, Moor Mother, SURVIVE, and More in First Wave of Programming (Music)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation