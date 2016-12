Southland Ballroom to Close After New Year's Eve

click to enlarge

Back in the spring, we reported that Southland Ballroom, the Raleigh music venue whose building was bought out by developers in February, would likely be sticking around for at least another year . That's changed this week, as the venue has announced that its New Year's Eve party with Talking Heads cover band Same As It Ever Was will be its final show.In an email, music manager Eric Puente said the development project had moved more quickly than Southland had originally anticipated, and that construction is slated to start in February. Rather than close in the middle of a month, the venue decided to go out with a bang on New Year's Eve.Tickets are still available to that show , as well as to Friday night's gig with Yo Mama's Big Fat Booty Band.