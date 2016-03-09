Listen to Body Games' Debut, Damager, for the Next Forty-Eight Hours | Music
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Music
INDY Week's music blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, March 9, 2016

Listen to Body Games' Debut, Damager, for the Next Forty-Eight Hours

Posted by on Wed, Mar 9, 2016 at 2:30 PM

At long last, we have a Body Games LP: after the release of last year’s terrific Local Love Vol. 1, the Carrboro trio promised that its debut LP, Damager, would arrive soon. Nearly a year has passed, and Body Games will finally issue the album independently March 15. You can stream it below for the next forty-eight hours.

Despite the delay, Damager does not disappoint. Imbued with melancholy and sweetened by the sonorous singing of Kate Thompson and Dax Beaton, these nine songs seem to trace emotional fault lines while somehow sporting a smile. Between the amorous dejection of the drifting “Outdone” and the burning hearts of the overpowering title track, Damager is often perfectly positioned between pleasure and pain.

What’s best about Body Games here, though, may be the way the trio is able to push several music strains into tight spaces without making the results feel claustrophobic or cloying. “Sunny Day,” for instance, makes room for and sense of chopped-and-screwed Ladysmith Black Mambazo samples, spiraling Avey Tare-like melodies, and late-arriving corkscrew bass that pads EDM’s patent aggression. And then there’s Well$, who steps into the back half of “WMN” like a steely-eyed menace. His direct, lascivious verse provides the counterweight for Thompson’s floating voice and spectral hook. The tension between such forces—as with most of Damager, really—is terrific.

We’ll have a full review of Damager and a feature on Body Games in the coming weeks, but, for now, enjoy the album below until Friday, March 11.

[Time's up, we'e afraid! Damager is out March 15.]

Tags: , , ,

Pin It
Email
Share
  |  

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Music

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

I'm so happy to see this collaboration, and this affordable way to attend both!

by Ruby Sinreich on Moogfest Announces Joint Pass with Art of Cool for 2017 Festivals (Music)

Though I know it isn't Redhat's fault she was late, I do think they could have handled the situation better. …

by mandeelion on Hopscotch, Night Two: Timing Tangles Erykah Badu and Young Thug (Music)

Most amazing times Catching you with old friends in Grayton Beach ...Kyle , Bouder ...and our dear lost love Kenny... …

by Milissa Hargrave Schang on Old Dog, New Grass: A Q-and-A with Mandolin Monarch Sam Bush (Music)

Would not miss this show at Ardmore Music Hall or any opportunity to catch Sam Bush ! So grateful he …

by Milissa Hargrave Schang on Old Dog, New Grass: A Q-and-A with Mandolin Monarch Sam Bush (Music)

http://netradyodinle.com Radyo Dinle

by BStar on Durham Gets a New Online Radio Station in Troon, Which Will Focus on Recordings from Area Clubs (Music)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

I'm so happy to see this collaboration, and this affordable way to attend both!

by Ruby Sinreich on Moogfest Announces Joint Pass with Art of Cool for 2017 Festivals (Music)

Though I know it isn't Redhat's fault she was late, I do think they could have handled the situation better. …

by mandeelion on Hopscotch, Night Two: Timing Tangles Erykah Badu and Young Thug (Music)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Raleigh's Free Local Band Local Beer Series Has a Five-Dollar Cover Starting Next Week (Music)
  2. Southland Ballroom to Close After New Year's Eve (Music)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation