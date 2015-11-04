Tuskha, the new project of Bowerbirds' Phil Moore, releases new video for "The Program" | Music
Wednesday, November 4, 2015

Tuskha, the new project of Bowerbirds' Phil Moore, releases new video for "The Program"

Posted by on Wed, Nov 4, 2015 at 2:50 PM

Phil Moore, formerly(?) of Bowerbirds, just dropped "The Program," the debut single of his new electronic pop project, Tuskha. If you missed Moore's first-ever set as Tuskha at the Friend Island day party at Hopscotch, you can catch him again in an opening slot for Made of Oak, the electronic side project of Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn, at The Pinhook on Thursday, Nov. 19. Meanwhile, you can watch the Elise Tyler-directed video for "The Program."

Related: If you were interested in the new Bowerbirds record, for which the band raised almost $38,000 three years ago, it seems as though that's no longer happening. Moore announced in an e-mail sent to Kickstarter backers last week that a springtime Tuskha LP would, for now, replace the promised follow-up to the band's 2012 record, The Clearing.

UPDATE: Bowerbirds' management says that, indeed, there will be a new Bowerbirds LP, though no date or definite plans have yet been set. The original Kickstarter campaign anticipated a January 2013 release date.


See the full text of the bummer news below.





Dear Very Helpful Friends,

We wanted to thank everyone for your support and patience as we've been working on new music. There are lots of things in the works, including more Bowerbirds material, but the creative process is circuitous. Verses and choruses get stacked on top of each other and passed around. Parts that you thought were lost in the archives re-appear. Songs find their ultimate form through all sorts of mishaps and wanderings. Side projects turn into projects.

I wanted you all to be the first to know that I have a new band, and it's called Tuskha. For those who read the fine print around the time of our Kickstarter I had an idea for a Project called Island Dweller..... Tuskha = Island Dweller. We have been doing a lot of work in the background and are just now on the cusp of releasing the first song and video. The release will be happening in the next week. Needless to say, I'm very thrilled to share with you all. We will keep you up to speed on that.

Everyone will be receiving, something from me in the mail. It's a little road map or field notes of sorts. Over the next few months you'll be getting other fun items as well, and updates on the first glimpses at all things Tuskha. For those of you that have been so patiently waiting for your copy of the new Bowerbirds record, you will be receiving the Tuskha full-length, on whichever format you chose, before it is officially released in the spring. You all have been very patient and supportive. We don't want to keep you hangin and hope you enjoy this gift from us as a token.

As always, your support means the world to us.

Happy Halloween, Phil


