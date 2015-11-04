Tuskha, the new project of Bowerbirds' Phil Moore, releases new video for "The Program"

Phil Moore, formerly(?) of Bowerbirds , just dropped "The Program," the debut single of his new electronic pop project, Tuskha . If you missed Moore's first-ever set as Tuskha at the Friend Island day party at Hopscotch, you can catch him again in an opening slot for Made of Oak, the electronic side project of Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn, at The Pinhook on Thursday, Nov. 19. Meanwhile, you can watch the Elise Tyler-directed video for "The Program."Related: If you were interested in the new Bowerbirds record, for which the band raised almost $38,000 three years ago, it seems as though that's no longer happening. Moore announced in an e-mail sent to Kickstarter backers last week that a springtime Tuskha LP would, for now, replace the promised follow-up to the band's 2012 record,

UPDATE: Bowerbirds' management says that, indeed, there will be a new Bowerbirds LP, though no date or definite plans have yet been set. The original Kickstarter campaign anticipated a January 2013 release date.

See the full text of the bummer news below.