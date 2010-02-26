Live: Thomas Mapfumo and the Blacks Unlimited | Music
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS
Music
INDY Week's music blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 26, 2010

Live Actions: Reviews Live: Thomas Mapfumo and the Blacks Unlimited

Posted by on Fri, Feb 26, 2010 at 6:28 PM

click to enlarge Mapfumo
  • Mapfumo

Cold as it was last night, walking into Duke Coffeehouse's transcendental dance vibe was wholly warming. The room filled up to a comfortable crowd, and as Mapfumo, "The Lion of Zimbabwe," led his band in songs both traditional and fused with the funky, dancing spread from person to person like fever.

The Blacks Unlimited, Mapfumo's current band, appeared onstage as an electric outfit, not unlike a funk band outfitted with twelve-string bass, guitars, keyboards and a Western drum kit. But a set of congas stood to one side, and buried behind the group's front line, a sole mbira player sat. The mbira is a handmade thumb piano encased in a semi-circular wooden shell, and Shona mbira music is a cornerstone of Zimbabwean music and Mapfumo's Chimurenga pop. It provides the beautiful undulating tones behind this band's rhythmic base, and last night, the band's sound was tight as they moved through those tones.

Mapfumo's music is based in protest, chimurenga being a Shona word for struggle, and we heard a reminder of just where they were coming from, as he announced a song as being about "those in the world who would do evil, just to do evil; it is about dictators." It was a reference to Robert Mugabe, the embattled president of Zimbabwe, and Mapfumo's great enemy. Mapfumo and his band and family left the country in exile several years ago. He said last night they hoped to return there again someday to play the music to their own people again.

At the Coffeehouse, they were welcomed by a vivacious crowd. People danced in pockets all over the room. In the front row, dancers appeared with Nora Chipaumire, who will be performing alongside Mapfumo and the band tonight and tomorrow night at Duke. Next to them, small children swayed and bumped with their parents. Smiles lit up the dark room.  The ecstatic atmosphere only lulled as they announced their last song, but that they would only be taking a break, coming back for a second set. Don't miss a chance to see them this weekend.

Tags: ,

Pin It
Email
Share
  |  

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Music

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Revive is my people. If folks were offended by this, I can assure you it wasn't intentional. Revive Music was …

by Matthew Allen on Art of Cool Festival, Night One: Revive Big Band's Music-History Concert Leaves Out Women to an Absurd Degree (Music)

Small crowds like the one in Utrecht The Netherlands where I was with my 7 year young daughter may be …

by George Hendriks on The blues of Randall Bramblett's career-long cult status—and the promise of his new Devil Music (Music)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Video Premiere: Watch Organos Get Catty with the New Video for "Please Hold" (Music)
  2. PWR BTTM Dropped from Hopscotch Lineup Amid Sexual Assault Accusations (Music)

Most Recent Comments

Revive is my people. If folks were offended by this, I can assure you it wasn't intentional. Revive Music was …

by Matthew Allen on Art of Cool Festival, Night One: Revive Big Band's Music-History Concert Leaves Out Women to an Absurd Degree (Music)

Small crowds like the one in Utrecht The Netherlands where I was with my 7 year young daughter may be …

by George Hendriks on The blues of Randall Bramblett's career-long cult status—and the promise of his new Devil Music (Music)

Wow! I am speechless. Skylar that was amazing! You are very talented. I love your vocal range and passion. Thank …

by Rita Romaine Rakestraw on Video Premiere: Phil Cook and Skylar Gudasz Nod to Alice Gerrard in New Tribute Clips (Music)

Also the "correction" (UPDATE) above is incorrect. The original anticipated release date of the new Bowerbirds album was September 2014. …

by Beth Tacular on Tuskha, the new project of Bowerbirds' Phil Moore, releases new video for "The Program" (Music)

I stand corrected. The solo is Quine's.

by CK1355 on Richard Lloyd Tells a Vision: A Q&A with the Celebrated Guitarist (Music)

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation