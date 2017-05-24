 Your Party’s Dead, Man: Data Shows New N.C. Voters Abandoning Dems, GOP | Triangulator | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

May 24, 2017 News » Triangulator

Your Party’s Dead, Man: Data Shows New N.C. Voters Abandoning Dems, GOP 

By

full article »

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

In other words they are not going to look real hard for evidence....AS for witch hunts, the republicans save those …

by Tony D on Senator Burr Says He Won’t Let His Intelligence Committee’s Trump-Russia Investigation Turn into a Witch Hunt (Triangulator)

I have never in my life seen such Media bias , and such crazy people. I thought you were innocent …

by Rebecca Kunkle on Donald Trump’s First Hundred Days: The Anatomy of Failure (Triangulator)

Who are Miller and her supporters targeting: Stephenson or Baldwin? And why?

by ct on Excitement Mounts for the Raleigh City Elections. (What, You Haven’t Noticed?) (Triangulator)

How delusional are these writers claiming failure for Trump's term. He has wiped out regulations that killed jobs which Obama …

by Laurence Smith on Donald Trump’s First Hundred Days: The Anatomy of Failure (Triangulator)

This picture is old. Those are not our current commissioners.

by Marj on Wake Commissioners Call Out Developer Daniel Eller for Pushing to Evict Forest Hills Residents (Triangulator)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

In other words they are not going to look real hard for evidence....AS for witch hunts, the republicans save those …

by Tony D on Senator Burr Says He Won’t Let His Intelligence Committee’s Trump-Russia Investigation Turn into a Witch Hunt (Triangulator)

I have never in my life seen such Media bias , and such crazy people. I thought you were innocent …

by Rebecca Kunkle on Donald Trump’s First Hundred Days: The Anatomy of Failure (Triangulator)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. The Dalai Lama Will Visit Raleigh This Fall and This Is a Very Big Deal (Triangulator)
  2. Trump, Erdoğan, and Populist Oppression: What We Can Learn from Turkey’s Regime (National)
  3. Durham County Manager Proposes a Property Tax Hike to Pay for Schools, Growth (Triangulator)
  4. In Wake Schools, Why Aren’t Gifted Black and Hispanic Students Being Given the Same Opportunities as Their White and Asian Counterparts? (Wake County)
  5. U.S. Supreme Court Says N.C.’s 2011 Congressional Gerrymander Was Unconstitutionally Racist (Triangulator)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation