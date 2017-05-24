Your Party’s Dead, Man: Data Shows New N.C. Voters Abandoning Dems, GOP 

In other words they are not going to look real hard for evidence....AS for witch hunts, the republicans save those …
I have never in my life seen such Media bias , and such crazy people. I thought you were innocent …
In other words they are not going to look real hard for evidence....AS for witch hunts, the republicans save those …
I have never in my life seen such Media bias , and such crazy people. I thought you were innocent …
Who are Miller and her supporters targeting: Stephenson or Baldwin? And why?
How delusional are these writers claiming failure for Trump's term. He has wiped out regulations that killed jobs which Obama …
This picture is old. Those are not our current commissioners.