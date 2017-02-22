 With Emoji-Strength Forms, Nina Chanel Abney Overpowers the Limits Placed on Artists by Identity Politics | Arts Feature | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

February 22, 2017 Arts » Arts Feature

Pin It
Email
Share

With Emoji-Strength Forms, Nina Chanel Abney Overpowers the Limits Placed on Artists by Identity Politics 

By
NINA CHANEL ABNEY: ROYAL FLUSH
Through July 16
Nasher Museum of Art, Durham
www.nasher.duke.edu

Nina Chanel Abney is an apt artist for this political moment. The ten-year span of work represented in Royal Flush at the Nasher, her first solo museum show, focuses on race, gender, and identity politics as well as criminal and social justice issues in ways that are critical but not didactic, ambiguous but never vague. This feels crucial in a time of problematically entrenched, opposed public arguments.

click to enlarge Nina Chanel Abney - PHOTO BY J CALDWELL
  • Photo by J Caldwell
  • Nina Chanel Abney

Abney, born in Chicago and based in New York, refutes any dualistic view of humans and social systems, and she colors in far more than shades of gray between black and white poles. Her paintings and collages vibrate with density and activity, optically and narratively, in characterization and composition. Royal Flush includes about thirty of them, plus a large wall mural she painted at the exhibit's entrance. Together, they combine aspects of cartoons and street art with portraiture and landscape in a uniquely restless way. In a walk-through with the INDY last week, Abney discussed how she subverts the narrow assumptions the art world habitually brings to depictions of race and gender.

INDY: Your work has a clean and messy aesthetic. In this mural, for example, you have these perfect, taped-off shapes. But you're not completely filling them in with spray paint, leaving evidence of your gesture with the can.

NINA CHANEL ABNEY: It's been a progression to that. At first I was really drippy and painty. Then that became a tighter way of working. Now I'm at the point where I'm trying to combine both. I've done some work that was organized messiness too. I would allow certain sections where I would be messy within a square.

How do words and numbers function in your work?

Sometimes I'll see text more as a shape. But I also like to throw the text in for the content, or to throw someone off for assuming a certain content.

Nina Chanel Abney: "Ivy and the Janitor in January" Collection of Noel Kirnon and Michael Paley. Image courtesy of Kravets Wehby Gallery, New York, New York. © Nina Chanel Abney
  • Nina Chanel Abney: "Ivy and the Janitor in January" Collection of Noel Kirnon and Michael Paley. Image courtesy of Kravets Wehby Gallery, New York, New York. © Nina Chanel Abney

That seems like an important phrase for you: throwing somebody off.

That's become an important part of my process. In some of my earlier work, I feel like it was a more straightforward narrative, but over time I became more interested in abstracting narrative. Also, I just naturally got to a point where I wanted to draw from a bunch of different references. I didn't want to place a specific meaning onto the work. Text, symbols, all of that—using it to create multiple meanings.

It seems like a lot of black artists right now, at least from a critical standpoint, are forced into either bearing witness or putting forward an ideology through their work, which kind of reduces it to documentation or protest signs. But you seem resistant to both.

That's my goal, to resist that stuff. Early on, when I was doing more portraits, I had noticed how so many assumptions are put on you. If I paint a black figure, it's already read a certain way. It's going to be assumed that I'm trying to do something different by painting a white figure. So I just try to create dualities and mix the races and genders of the figures. That's my way of giving myself the freedom of being able to paint whatever I want without it being for a specific reason.

"Very early on, a lot of people didn't know I was a woman, just assuming because of the scale I worked on that I was a man. I'm always trying to challenge those things." click to tweet

Do you see yourself as a political artist?

No, I feel like it's a side effect of me drawing from current events in my work, and from my work being very immediate. Obviously I'm going to touch on the news, but I don't think that's all that my work is.

You're taking stencils down to the simplest abstracted forms: hearts and circles and grass and little ovals.

In earlier paintings, I was hand-painting all that, drawing out all those circles and painting them. Now I've made stencils. And that also came out of my interest in emojis, being able to simplify something into a form that can take on multiple meanings the same way an emoji can, depending on who's texting it and in what context.

Context is a big deal now when it comes to an artist's identity. Do you think of yourself as a black artist? Or as a woman artist? It's like ... what a mess, you know?

I know! I feel like that's what I've been fighting against almost since I started. Questioning those things. And just wanting to make work, you know? I mean, why can't a white artist paint black figures? Very early on, a lot of people didn't know I was a woman, just assuming because of the scale I worked on that I was a man. I'm always trying to challenge those things. Obviously I accept that I'm black, that I'm an artist, that I'm a woman. But I try to not let that dictate the kind of work that I'm able to make, or that I actually make.

This article appeared in print with the headline "Full Color"

More Arts Feature »

All Arts »

Tags: , , , ,

  • The New York City-based artist's first solo museum exhibition, Royal Flush, is currently on view at the Nasher.

Latest in Arts Feature

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Arts Feature

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

Dag!

by Rollo_Tomasi on Panorama Captures Life in Our State Through a Lens of Intimate Reality, Not Drive-By Nostalgia (Arts Feature)

What a beautifully written article. Great writer!

by Kathy Lestelle on Panorama Captures Life in Our State Through a Lens of Intimate Reality, Not Drive-By Nostalgia (Arts Feature)

Sarah is just plain fucking cool. Her music, her actions. Keep it up and play more Disarmers shows in Raleigh!

by Remo on Sarah Shook and Erika Libero Mark Progressive Territory With Rainbow Decals and Amplify Women’s Voices (Arts Feature)

The quotes from the artists read like the vapid gobblygook newspeak of a freshly graduated business consultant. One who, without …

by ProudlyAfilliated on Durham Artists Movement Is a Safe Space and a Strong Voice for Artists Who Need It Most (Arts Feature)

There is a long list of benefits that can come out of a successful viral marketing campaign for your business. …

by Ryan Silver on A tale of two memes: The Triangle backstories of a pair of recent viral video sensations (Arts Feature)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Dag!

by Rollo_Tomasi on Panorama Captures Life in Our State Through a Lens of Intimate Reality, Not Drive-By Nostalgia (Arts Feature)

What a beautifully written article. Great writer!

by Kathy Lestelle on Panorama Captures Life in Our State Through a Lens of Intimate Reality, Not Drive-By Nostalgia (Arts Feature)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Artist Heather Gordon Makes Herself a Mirror for Justin Tornow to Dance Inside at 21c Museum Hotel (Arts Feature)
  2. In Bright Half Life, Small Life Decisions and Big Cultural Shifts Cast Ripples Through a Same-Sex Interracial Partnership (Theater)
  3. A Durham Press and National Poets Put Their Money Where Their Mouth Is with Anti-Police-Brutality Anthology Resisting Arrest (Arts Feature)
  4. The Inherently Political Nature of Theater is Exposed, with Varying Results, in The God Game and Zuccotti Park (Theater)
  5. Our Picks for the NC Comedy Arts Festival: The Funny Side of Interracial Marriage, Henson Gone Wild, and a Madcap Musical (Comedy)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation