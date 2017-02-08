 Will the NCAA’s Threat Force the Legislature to Reconsider HB 2? | Triangulator | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

February 08, 2017 News » Triangulator

Pin It
Email
Share

Will the NCAA’s Threat Force the Legislature to Reconsider HB 2? 

By
hb2-basketball.jpg

Illustration by Shan Stumpf

Senate Democrats last week filed a bill to fully repeal HB 2, a move cosponsor Jeff Jackson called "obvious" and "the biggest economic development deal of the year." If the claims made in a letter sent to the General Assembly by Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance executive director Scott Dupree are accurate, Jackson might just be right about the latter.

Dupree, citing "contacts at the NCAA," says North Carolina is in danger of facing a five-year extension of the NCAA's ban on holding championships in the state and that the "133 bids represent more than $250 million in potential economic impact." The NCAA's review and evaluation process, he adds, began in January, and the clock is ticking on the legislature to reverse HB 2; there are perhaps as few as ten days remaining before "all North Carolina bids will be pulled ... and removed from consideration," Dupree wrote

A Public Policy Polling survey conducted in mid-January—after the failed attempt at repeal during a bizarre special session held by the General Assembly just before then-governor Pat McCrory left office—found that "HB 2 continues to be very unpopular, with only 32 percent of people supporting it." PPP also found that nearly 60 percent of North Carolinians felt the law was hurting the state economically.

It turns out UNC's men's basketball coach Roy Williams is among those who think a repeal is overdue. At a postgame press conference Sunday, Williams lamented that he would not be coaching ACC Tournament games close to home because of "that stupid rule." He added, "I just think it's ridiculous and what it's doing to the reputation of our state."

Human Rights Campaign president Chad Griffin applauded the NCAA on Twitter Monday, tweeting, "Thank you @NCAA for standing strong against discrimination. Past time GOP leaders showed same courage & repealed #HB2."

Whether Republicans will take seriously the bill filed last week by Jackson and others remains to be seen. Last month, however, Senate leader Phil Berger said there probably wasn't enough support to pass "outright repeal." So the smart money's on no.

This article appeared in print with the headline "HB Through?"

More Triangulator »

All News »

Tags: , , , ,

  • Short answer: probably not. Longer answer: Don’t expect NCAA championships for the next five years, at least.

Latest in Triangulator

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Triangulator

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

i like tubers :)

by theseatree on Even Though Republicans Control the Legislature, Redistricting Reformers Have Hope (Triangulator)

Gerry-mandering is a 19th century term that ought to be updated to a more appropriate 21st century term. I'm thinking …

by Frank Hyman on Even Though Republicans Control the Legislature, Redistricting Reformers Have Hope (Triangulator)

#HereToStay?
#OuttaHere
#SeeYaLaterBye
#PackYourBags
#HitTheRoadJack …

by NCFIRE on As Protests Mount Over Trump’s Immigration Executive Order, What Are N.C. Pols Saying? (Triangulator)

This makes me think of The America Divided screening at the Hayti back in October. Reverend Dr. Barber opened the …

by Aims Arches on Even Though Republicans Control the Legislature, Redistricting Reformers Have Hope (Triangulator)

This is great news, but it won't happen unless we are vocal in encouraging our representatives to act on this. …

by Jonathan Crisp on Even Though Republicans Control the Legislature, Redistricting Reformers Have Hope (Triangulator)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

i like tubers :)

by theseatree on Even Though Republicans Control the Legislature, Redistricting Reformers Have Hope (Triangulator)

Gerry-mandering is a 19th century term that ought to be updated to a more appropriate 21st century term. I'm thinking …

by Frank Hyman on Even Though Republicans Control the Legislature, Redistricting Reformers Have Hope (Triangulator)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. The Triangle’s Refugee Advocates Breathe a Sigh of Relief After Trump’s Order Is Halted (Triangulator)
  2. Hours Before Trump’s Refugee Ban Was Halted, Thousands Protested in Raleigh’s Halifax Mall (Wake County)
  3. Don’t Drink the Water: A Timeline of the OWASA Crisis (Triangulator)
  4. Is Emerald City a Nuisance to Its Lakewood Neighbors, Or Is It Just in the Way? (Durham County)
  5. Even Though Republicans Control the Legislature, Redistricting Reformers Have Hope (Triangulator)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation