 Triangle breweries give beer lovers a look | Beer Hopping | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

March 03, 2010 Food » Beer Hopping

Triangle breweries give beer lovers a look 

Peek at the process

By
Maybe I'm a slow learner, but it took several tours of working breweries before I started to understand how beer is made. But from my first brewery tour onward, I enjoyed the tall, gleaming kettles; the smells that were bready, then spicy,…

full article »

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

Hi Julie,
Please check out www.CraftBeerDirectory.com It's a nationwide directory of American-owned craft breweries and brewpubs.
I …

by Robin Fuchs on The Triangle is awash in new craft breweries (Beer Hopping)

Joseph, Here is the list I used as the basis of the column. This includes existing breweries, breweries under construction …

by Julie Johnson on The Triangle is awash in new craft breweries (Beer Hopping)

Do you have a list of the 16 breweries? Seems like a nice list to have! …

by Joseph M Supple on The Triangle is awash in new craft breweries (Beer Hopping)

Thanks for the shout out. It's a busy year for the area.
For up to date news on our progress …

by StuartArnold1966 on The Triangle is awash in new craft breweries (Beer Hopping)

I loved Crossroads. Even if it was made by AB.

Maybe i'm just a relic, but beer is a …

by Mr. Dependable on Craft brewers defend their turf (Beer Hopping)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Everything very unprofessional. They just want to charge you an "revolutionary fee" with all the service making pressure on you. …

by feullies on Blue Note Grill (Durham County)

Simply the best caribbean food in town!

by prince on Golden Krust Caribbean Grill & Bakery (Durham County)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Famed Nigerian Chef Tunde Wey Stirs Up a Conversation About Race and Food That Was Already Simmering in Durham (Food Feature)
  2. Eat This: We See Your True Collards Shining Through, Pizzeria Mercato (Eat This)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2016 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation