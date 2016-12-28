 From Record Stores to Music Festivals and HB 2, Triangle Music Grappled with Growth This Year | Music Feature | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

December 28, 2016 Music » Music Feature

From Record Stores to Music Festivals and HB 2, Triangle Music Grappled with Growth This Year 

By
In a year when it felt like all hell broke loose at every turn, art has remained a crucial comfort and invaluable outlet for speaking truth to power. It was a busy but rewarding year for local music as we've wrestled with…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

The Never. Haven't thought about them in ever. That song "The Astronaut" from their first record is a power pop …

by Geoff Dunkak on Makers’ Mark: Ten Triangle Records that Turned Ten This Year (Music Feature)

Pam I'm so glad you are back on the air. Thanks for being so very honest with your struggles in …

by Brenda Quick on The struggle: Through trial and travail, newscaster and singer Pam Saulsby enters a second act (Music Feature)

I've had nothing but positive experiences working with Slums, his music always seemed to me more club ready where raund …

by Daniel Stark on Oak City Slums and ZenSoFly Are Twin Engines Ramping Up Raleigh’s Bass Music (Music Feature)

That entire conversation only circulated among the beat community and a few others who chimed in. Then, it was deleted. …

by Eric Tullis on Oak City Slums and ZenSoFly Are Twin Engines Ramping Up Raleigh’s Bass Music (Music Feature)

Slums' comments on sexism in the industry are something of a dead horse at this point, not sure what the …

by Daniel Stark on Oak City Slums and ZenSoFly Are Twin Engines Ramping Up Raleigh’s Bass Music (Music Feature)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

The Never. Haven't thought about them in ever. That song "The Astronaut" from their first record is a power pop …

by Geoff Dunkak on Makers’ Mark: Ten Triangle Records that Turned Ten This Year (Music Feature)

Pam I'm so glad you are back on the air. Thanks for being so very honest with your struggles in …

by Brenda Quick on The struggle: Through trial and travail, newscaster and singer Pam Saulsby enters a second act (Music Feature)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation