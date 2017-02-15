 The State Has a Big Surplus. Here Are Six Ways Lawmakers Could Spend It. | Triangulator | Indy Week
February 15, 2017

The State Has a Big Surplus. Here Are Six Ways Lawmakers Could Spend It. 

The General Assembly is forecasting a surplus of $552.5 million for the 2017–18 fiscal year. Republican leaders see this as manna from heaven: proof that their policies work, but also dollars that can be stashed into the state's rainy-day fund, spent on PR layups like teacher salaries, and doled out in additional tax cuts.

But scratch the surface a little, and you'll find that the money could also go to a raft of government initiatives—some little known, many that have proven merit—that could very much use the help. To your right are six examples we thought of in a couple of hours. There are many more.

  • None of them is another tax cut

When, in the name of god and all that is holy, WHEN is the time when you are supposed to …

by Shawn1960 on After an Incident at Rolesville High, Activists Wonder if Schools Need Cops (Triangulator)

I disagree with Trump's refugee ban, and with former governor McCrory, if he likes banning refugees and says they were …

by Shawn1960 on The Five Dumbest Things Pat McCrory Said on Meet the Press (Triangulator)

Hit em where it hurts: their balls.

by Jon Howell on Will the NCAA’s Threat Force the Legislature to Reconsider HB 2? (Triangulator)

i like tubers :)

by theseatree on Even Though Republicans Control the Legislature, Redistricting Reformers Have Hope (Triangulator)

Gerry-mandering is a 19th century term that ought to be updated to a more appropriate 21st century term. I'm thinking …

by Frank Hyman on Even Though Republicans Control the Legislature, Redistricting Reformers Have Hope (Triangulator)

