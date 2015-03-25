 The Loop is a badlands. We should get rid of it. | News Feature | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

March 25, 2015 News » News Feature

The Loop is a badlands. We should get rid of it. 

By
I know where Hell is. One mile and one-way, the Downtown Loop in Durham is where bad urban planners spend eternity. Unsure of where to turn and unable to safely do so, they are condemned to forever circle the Central Business District,…

full article »

Tags: , ,

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

Ah... so all the snowflakes get their dose of "the feelz" for the day...

You see refugees.. i …

by Mike Moore on Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States (News Feature)

Still can't believe he nominated that "white nationalist" Ben Carson as Housing and Urban Development secretary!! …

by MX46 on Welcome to the Resistance: Trump Is President, But Trumpism Can Never Prevail (News Feature)

Why so upset? We still live in at least a nominal democracy so it's not a 'game over' scenario when …

by mikemike on Welcome to the Resistance: Trump Is President, But Trumpism Can Never Prevail (News Feature)

With Trump in office, we all lose.

by Raleigh Guy on Welcome to the Resistance: Trump Is President, But Trumpism Can Never Prevail (News Feature)

Jesus Huffington Christ that was heroic!!!

I bet you busted your nut just imagining Rachel Madcow interviewing you about …

by Mike Moore on Welcome to the Resistance: Trump Is President, But Trumpism Can Never Prevail (News Feature)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

Ah... so all the snowflakes get their dose of "the feelz" for the day...

You see refugees.. i …

by Mike Moore on Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States (News Feature)

Still can't believe he nominated that "white nationalist" Ben Carson as Housing and Urban Development secretary!! …

by MX46 on Welcome to the Resistance: Trump Is President, But Trumpism Can Never Prevail (News Feature)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Meet the Triangle Refugees Who Donald Trump Believes Pose a Threat to the United States (News Feature)
  2. Is Durham Really a Sanctuary City? (Triangulator)
  3. As Protests Mount Over Trump’s Immigration Executive Order, What Are N.C. Pols Saying? (Triangulator)
  4. Even Though Republicans Control the Legislature, Redistricting Reformers Have Hope (Triangulator)
  5. The Resistance, Day Two: With N.C. Organizers at the Women’s March on Washington (News Feature)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation