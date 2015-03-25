The Loop is a badlands. We should get rid of it. 

Showing 1-5 of 5
No recent slideshows found.
No recent videos found.
Ah... so all the snowflakes get their dose of "the feelz" for the day...
You see refugees.. i …
Still can't believe he nominated that "white nationalist" Ben Carson as Housing and Urban Development secretary!! …
Why so upset? We still live in at least a nominal democracy so it's not a 'game over' scenario when …
With Trump in office, we all lose.
Jesus Huffington Christ that was heroic!!!
I bet you busted your nut just imagining Rachel Madcow interviewing you about …
Ah... so all the snowflakes get their dose of "the feelz" for the day...
You see refugees.. i …
Still can't believe he nominated that "white nationalist" Ben Carson as Housing and Urban Development secretary!! …