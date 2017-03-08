 The Legislature’s New Sales-Tax Plan Is Going to Cost Durham Big | Durham County | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

March 08, 2017 News » Durham County

Pin It
Email
Share

The Legislature’s New Sales-Tax Plan Is Going to Cost Durham Big 

By
durham-news-dollar-illo.jpg

Illustration by Shan Stumpf

Many of the plan's chief beneficiaries would be poorer rural counties in the southeastern part of the state. However, the two biggest gainers—Guilford County and Mecklenburg County—are metro areas, owing to confusing quirks in existing law that the new bill seeks to rectify.

The distribution system proposed by SB 126 is at least easier to explain than the current one—a product of flip-flopping legislation intended to help rural counties. For the purposes of understanding SB 126, here's what you need to know: SB 126 would tweak the distribution of a half-cent sales tax redistributed back to governments on a per-capita basis. Each county's per-capita allotment is multiplied by an adjustment factor, initially created to make sure rural areas didn't lose out on revenue because they didn't have commercial hubs.

If SB 126 were adopted, those factors would be tossed out and replaced with a flat adjustment rate for each economic tier. In Durham's case, the county would go from a factor of 1.14 to a factor of 0.90—which means it would get 90 percent of what it would receive based on population alone, as opposed to 114 percent. Durham's drop in adjustment factors, combined with its large tax base, accounts for why the city stands to lose as much as it does.

"The adjustment factor for them had affected them positively, and now it would affect them negatively from a pretty far extreme from one side to the other," says Scott Mooneyham, director of public affairs for the N.C. League of Municipalities.

With a budget in excess of $400 million, a loss of $2 million doesn't seem like much for Durham. But the change is being floated at a time when the city is already facing a budget shortfall of nearly $5 million as work begins on the next year's budget, and officials look to invest in affordable housing, youth programs, and street improvements.

Budget staff at a city council retreat on Friday said the change would be a "significant loss" for the city. Sales taxes make up about 32 percent of the city's $180 million general fund, second only to property taxes (which may need to be raised to close the budget gap).

That $2 million in sales-tax revenue could help cover the bill for several needed projects, like hiring thirty new Durham firefighters, implementing the second phase of a program that allows Durham police officers to take their vehicles home, or funding about a quarter of the city's affordable housing wish list for the next year.

Although SB 126, which was introduced February 22, is still in committee, the fact that its primary sponsor is Senate Majority Leader Harry Brown signals that it's worth watching.

This article appeared in print with the headline “Spread the Wealth."

More Durham County »

All News »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  • Between the city and county, Durham stands to lose more than $4.5 million

Latest in Durham County

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

INDY Week publishes all kinds of comments, but we don't publish everything.

  • Comments that are not contributing to the conversation will be removed.
  • Comments that include ad hominem attacks will also be removed.
  • Please do not copy and paste the full text of a press release.

Permitted HTML:
  • To create paragraphs in your comment, type <p> at the start of a paragraph and </p> at the end of each paragraph.
  • To create bold text, type <b>bolded text</b> (please note the closing tag, </b>).
  • To create italicized text, type <i>italicized text</i> (please note the closing tag, </i>).
  • Proper web addresses will automatically become links.

Latest in Durham County

Indy Week


Twitter Activity

Most Recent Comments

When I hear the echo chamber justification for exchanging free parking for metered spaces, "something virtually every fast-growing city eventually …

by DR B on Durham’s New Parking Meters Are Confusing. We’re Here to Help. (Durham County)

Light rail is a fun idea, but definitely not cost effective to build, maintain or use. The upcoming infrastructure spending …

by alberthall on Donald Trump Promised Big Bucks for Infrastructure. Could That Save Light Rail? (Durham County)

The question should be do the taxpayers want to save this project? It's late and getting later, it's over budget …

by where's the beef? on Donald Trump Promised Big Bucks for Infrastructure. Could That Save Light Rail? (Durham County)

I hope Trump doesn't waste a single penny of taxpayer money on this boondoggle. I hope this whole thing dies …

by John Trololo on Donald Trump Promised Big Bucks for Infrastructure. Could That Save Light Rail? (Durham County)

Donald Trump made many grandiose promises. Some, like Mexico paying for the wall, were blatantly hollow from the start. Lying …

by DR B on Donald Trump Promised Big Bucks for Infrastructure. Could That Save Light Rail? (Durham County)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

When I hear the echo chamber justification for exchanging free parking for metered spaces, "something virtually every fast-growing city eventually …

by DR B on Durham’s New Parking Meters Are Confusing. We’re Here to Help. (Durham County)

Light rail is a fun idea, but definitely not cost effective to build, maintain or use. The upcoming infrastructure spending …

by alberthall on Donald Trump Promised Big Bucks for Infrastructure. Could That Save Light Rail? (Durham County)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. With a Second Wave of Growth Coming to Downtown Raleigh, Orage Quarles III Takes the Helm of the DRA (Wake County)
  2. Trump Isn’t Hitler, Local Jewish Leaders. But They’re Still Worried—And Not Only for Themselves. (News Feature)
  3. These Are the Cases the UNC Board of Governors Doesn’t Want the Law School’s Civil Rights Clinic to Help With (Triangulator)
  4. 5 Things We Learned At Saturday’s March 4 Trump Rally (Triangulator)
  5. Born in the Shadow of N.C. State, Steeped in Parties and Punk Rock, Raleigh’s Historic Maiden Lane Will Soon Perish in the Name of Progress (News Feature)

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation