The INDY’s Coverage of the Michael Peterson Case 

On December 9, 2001, Nortel Networks vice president Kathleen Peterson, a well-known advocate for the arts in Durham, was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in her Forest Hills home. On February 24, 2017, her husband, novelist Michael Peterson, who was convicted in 2003 of murdering his wife but later had that conviction vacated, was set to plead guilty to manslaughter while maintaining his innocence, putting an end to one of the longest trials in North Carolina history and more than a decade of appeals, a bizarre but very human saga that captured the nation’s imagination and spawned a seemingly endless parade of books, documentaries, Lifetime movies, and Nancy Grace episodes.
After Fifteen Years, Kathleen Peterson’s Daughter Breaks Her Silence in an Exclusive Interview
Michael Peterson Will Plead Guilty to Manslaughter, But He Still Claims He Didn’t Do It
The Peterson Case: A Timeline
Michael Peterson’s Defense Blames SBI Misconduct for His 2003 Conviction
The Peterson Trial: Death by Towels and Strangulation?
The Peterson Trial: In Which Michael Peterson Sees Tennis Players as “Bottoms”
The Peterson Trial: A Neighbor Testifies that Michael Peterson Told Her He Was in the CIA
The Peterson Trial: Michael Peterson Remains as Inscrutable as the Chat Noir
The Peterson Trial: Michael Peterson Is Found Guilty
The Eight-Part Documentary “The Staircase” Presents a Defense-Friendly View of the Michael Peterson Case
Before the election, the progressives all said that everyone else should "unite" and come on board after Hillary would win …
Stop lying, if you want to be a journalist. Trump is not banning refugees, and this kind of exaggeration is …
Hypocrites! Where were you when the Nobel Peace Prize-winner invaded and dropped bombs on half the countries affected by the …
Jim Smith - Don't forget he gave priority to "Christians". Be responsible, repeat what Trump actually said.
Trump did not impose a 'Muslim ban.' False, not so. Be responsible, review and report on what Trump actually did. …
Before the election, the progressives all said that everyone else should "unite" and come on board after Hillary would win …
Stop lying, if you want to be a journalist. Trump is not banning refugees, and this kind of exaggeration is …