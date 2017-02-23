 The INDY’s Coverage of the Michael Peterson Case | News Feature | Indy Week
February 23, 2017 News » News Feature

The INDY’s Coverage of the Michael Peterson Case 

click to enlarge michaelpeterson4.jpg

INDY file photo

On December 9, 2001, Nortel Networks vice president Kathleen Peterson, a well-known advocate for the arts in Durham, was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in her Forest Hills home. On February 24, 2017, her husband, novelist Michael Peterson, who was convicted in 2003 of murdering his wife but later had that conviction vacated, was set to plead guilty to manslaughter while maintaining his innocence, putting an end to one of the longest trials in North Carolina history and more than a decade of appeals, a bizarre but very human saga that captured the nation’s imagination and spawned a seemingly endless parade of books, documentaries, Lifetime movies, and Nancy Grace episodes.


After Fifteen Years, Kathleen Peterson’s Daughter Breaks Her Silence in an Exclusive Interview

Michael Peterson Will Plead Guilty to Manslaughter, But He Still Claims He Didn’t Do It

The Peterson Case: A Timeline

Michael Peterson’s Defense Blames SBI Misconduct for His 2003 Conviction

The Peterson Trial: Death by Towels and Strangulation?

The Peterson Trial: In Which Michael Peterson Sees Tennis Players as “Bottoms”

The Peterson Trial: A Neighbor Testifies that Michael Peterson Told Her He Was in the CIA

The Peterson Trial: Michael Peterson Remains as Inscrutable as the Chat Noir

The Peterson Trial: Michael Peterson Is Found Guilty

The Eight-Part Documentary “The Staircase” Presents a Defense-Friendly View of the Michael Peterson Case


