 The Human Relations Commission Issues a Scathing Report About the Durham County Detention Facility | Durham County | Indy Week
Twitter Facebook GooglePlus Vimeo RSS

January 04, 2017 News » Durham County

The Human Relations Commission Issues a Scathing Report About the Durham County Detention Facility 

By
The word choice is respectful, but make no mistake: the Durham Human Relations Committee's review of the local justice system—and specifically, the conditions inside the Durham County Detention Facility—is scathing. The INDY obtained a draft of the review and the HRC's recommended…

full article »

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Multimedia

Slideshows
Videos

Most Recent Comments

I will never, ever live in another neighborhood that has an HOA. It's not even up for debate.
I already …

by mike_in_nc on Does North Carolina give homeowners associations too much power? (Durham County)

I would not buy or invest in a development that did not have an HOA. That after having made the …

by 669283 on Does North Carolina give homeowners associations too much power? (Durham County)

I've never lived in a house built more recently than 1976, so I have no personal experience with HOAs. I …

by David 1 on Does North Carolina give homeowners associations too much power? (Durham County)

Why any home buyer would voluntarily want another layer of bureaucratic control upon them, by buying into an HOA....just say …

by Michael Gary on Does North Carolina give homeowners associations too much power? (Durham County)

Boom.

by Erik Landfried on The Durham City Council Paid $90K for a Study That Found No Institutional Racism at the Police Department (Durham County)

Comments

Stories Blogs Dining All

I will never, ever live in another neighborhood that has an HOA. It's not even up for debate.
I already …

by mike_in_nc on Does North Carolina give homeowners associations too much power? (Durham County)

I would not buy or invest in a development that did not have an HOA. That after having made the …

by 669283 on Does North Carolina give homeowners associations too much power? (Durham County)

Most Read

Most Read Most Shared Most Discussed
  1. Five Things We Want to See from New Governor Roy Cooper (News Feature)
  2. On His Way Out, Pat McCrory Places Close Advisers on Key State Boards (Triangulator)
  3. In October, Raleigh Created a Task Force to Look at Airbnb Rules. Why Hasn’t It Met? (Wake County)
  4. Endangered Red Wolf Shot Dead in Eastern North Carolina (Triangulator)
  5. Why Hasn’t the City of Durham Released Controversial Cops’ Personnel Files? (Triangulator)
Indyweek Mobile
Giveaways
Hopscotch
Green Guide
Buy Indy Photos

© 2017 Indy Week • 201 W. Main St., Suite 101, Durham, NC 27701 • phone 919-286-1972 • fax 919-286-4274
RSS Feeds | Powered by Foundation